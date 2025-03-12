Olive Garden Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Special — But Not For Long

If there's one restaurant that nails both delivery and dine-in service, it's Olive Garden. And almost five years later, it's reviving a fan-favorite deal that's sure to make carb lovers eternally grateful. From March 24 to May 4, the Buy One, Take One special is back — meaning you get two meals for the price of one, starting at $14.99.

Here's how it works: Order a hot entrée from a select menu, complete with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad, and Olive Garden will send you home with a second, chilled entrée to heat up later — free of charge. And while the deal officially starts in late March, members of Olive Garden's eClub get early access from March 17 to March 23, reminding you that not taking advantage of Olive Garden's eClub is the biggest mistake you can make at the restaurant.

For anyone looking to stock up on comfort food — or just make future dinner plans a little easier — this deal is the perfect way to double up on pasta without doubling the price. But don't wait too long, because once May rolls around, Buy One, Take One disappears as fast as that fettuccini Alfredo.