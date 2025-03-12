Olive Garden Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Special — But Not For Long
If there's one restaurant that nails both delivery and dine-in service, it's Olive Garden. And almost five years later, it's reviving a fan-favorite deal that's sure to make carb lovers eternally grateful. From March 24 to May 4, the Buy One, Take One special is back — meaning you get two meals for the price of one, starting at $14.99.
Here's how it works: Order a hot entrée from a select menu, complete with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad, and Olive Garden will send you home with a second, chilled entrée to heat up later — free of charge. And while the deal officially starts in late March, members of Olive Garden's eClub get early access from March 17 to March 23, reminding you that not taking advantage of Olive Garden's eClub is the biggest mistake you can make at the restaurant.
For anyone looking to stock up on comfort food — or just make future dinner plans a little easier — this deal is the perfect way to double up on pasta without doubling the price. But don't wait too long, because once May rolls around, Buy One, Take One disappears as fast as that fettuccini Alfredo.
Here's what's on the menu for Buy One, Take One
With Buy One, Take One back on the menu, Olive Garden is giving diners plenty of ways to make the most of it. The deal covers a lineup of classic pasta dishes and comforting entrées. Plus, you can either stick with the classics or upgrade to something a bit more indulgent, making it easy to turn one night of pasta into two.
Guests can tuck into Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Angel Hair with Marinara, or Four-Cheese Manicotti; while Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Lasagna Classico are available for a small surcharge. And for those who want to go all in, Chicken Parmigiana stands as the top-tier pick. No matter what you're craving, every meal comes with unlimited breadsticks and a choice of never-ending soup or salad.
As for your choice of take-home entrées, guests can pick from Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno — because one night of pasta is never enough. From dining in, to picking up, or taking home an extra meal for later, the Olive Garden experience continues to delight its fans.