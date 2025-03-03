Braise Beans In Broth: Say That 5 Times Fast While Making Dinner

Though they may make for a meek dinner, beans are, in and of themselves, a complete meal. Rich in fiber, protein, and other macronutrients, beans hit all of the necessary components that many of the food groups do. That's why bean salads and other bean-based dishes are quick, easy, and nutritious dinners. Though they're packed with nutrients, on their own they admittedly lack some flavor.

Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour, gave us his pro tips on how to maximize the flavor of beans. Beans are often cooked in water, and because water has no flavor, there's no additional flavor added to the final product. Instead, he suggests braising them in broth.

"Get some of your favorite broth from the store and use that," Chrisman told The Takeout. "Strain out your canned beans and rinse them off (that will help get rid of the canned bean flavor)." From there, cook the beans in the broth, allowing them to absorb the much-needed flavor.