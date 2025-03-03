Braise Beans In Broth: Say That 5 Times Fast While Making Dinner
Though they may make for a meek dinner, beans are, in and of themselves, a complete meal. Rich in fiber, protein, and other macronutrients, beans hit all of the necessary components that many of the food groups do. That's why bean salads and other bean-based dishes are quick, easy, and nutritious dinners. Though they're packed with nutrients, on their own they admittedly lack some flavor.
Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour, gave us his pro tips on how to maximize the flavor of beans. Beans are often cooked in water, and because water has no flavor, there's no additional flavor added to the final product. Instead, he suggests braising them in broth.
"Get some of your favorite broth from the store and use that," Chrisman told The Takeout. "Strain out your canned beans and rinse them off (that will help get rid of the canned bean flavor)." From there, cook the beans in the broth, allowing them to absorb the much-needed flavor.
How to zhuzh up broth-braised beans even more
Although using a meat- or vegetable-based broth will add nice flavor to beans, incorporating other ingredients (especially aromatics) will help make the final result all the more dynamic. Herbs like sage and bay leaf are easy to throw in, as are sprig-based herbs like rosemary and thyme. Adding these herbs in as the beans braise will impart a deeper, richer flavor.
Chrisman suggested braising beans in a miso broth to make the bean flavor more robust, complementing their already meaty, earthy flavor profile. "If I was going to prepare canned beans for my family I would make a caramelized onion miso broth and finish it with a mountain of fresh herbs, a few squeezes of lemon, and some shaved Parmigiano over top," he said. "The miso will add richness and depth of umami flavor, the herbs will add freshness, the lemon adds acidity, and the Parmigiano will add a little bit of funk and creaminess."