Russian Piping Tips Are The Answer To Your Buttercream Woes

Sandy Folsom feels that besides having the proper piping tips, consistency is key to having your frosting flowers turn out right. "Medium or soft consistency icing will cause your flowers to droop," Folsom warns, explaining that you won't get the stiff peaks you need, and that it will also be hard to pull the tip away from the frosting. If you find that your frosting is too soft, she advocates adding powdered sugar to stiffen it up. She also recommends making shorter decorations, advising "One simple squeeze should be enough to form your flower," and reminding us that the tip needs to be wiped clean between flowers if you're creating clusters.

In Folsom's opinion, buttercream made with a combination of shortening and butter has the best balance of consistency and flavor, although she notes that using shortening alone makes a stiffer frosting. She advises stirring the butter and shortening for five minutes before adding additional ingredients (which may include milk or cream, powdered sugar, salt, and flavoring) since this will make for smoother frosting. Other tips to ensure the best consistency include sifting the sugar, having all ingredients at room temperature, and using a paddle instead of a whisk to combine the ingredients, in order to avoid air bubbles. You should also keep the frosting covered with plastic wrap as you work, since otherwise it could crust over, and anything that might cause those Russian piping tips to clog should be avoided at all costs.