How To Keep Honey From Sticking To Your Spoon

If you've ever tried measuring honey for a recipe or drizzling it into your morning tea only to be left scraping it off your spoon (and your fingers and the countertop), you're not alone. Honey is notorious for being one of the stickiest ingredients to pour, and it's nearly impossible to measure because who knows how much is being left behind on the utensil?

But don't let that stop you from enjoying it in everything from homemade hot honey to Chipotle's honey vinaigrette dressing. It turns out there's a simple hack that will keep your spoon honey-free and your kitchen mess-free. And no, it doesn't involve licking the spoon clean (though we're not judging if that's your current method).

The secret to easily measuring honey is a little bit of cooking spray. Simply spritz your spoon or measuring cup lightly before scooping up that liquid gold. The thin layer of oil acts as a barrier, making it impossible for honey to cling to the surface. The honey will just slide right off!