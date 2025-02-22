How To Keep Honey From Sticking To Your Spoon
If you've ever tried measuring honey for a recipe or drizzling it into your morning tea only to be left scraping it off your spoon (and your fingers and the countertop), you're not alone. Honey is notorious for being one of the stickiest ingredients to pour, and it's nearly impossible to measure because who knows how much is being left behind on the utensil?
But don't let that stop you from enjoying it in everything from homemade hot honey to Chipotle's honey vinaigrette dressing. It turns out there's a simple hack that will keep your spoon honey-free and your kitchen mess-free. And no, it doesn't involve licking the spoon clean (though we're not judging if that's your current method).
The secret to easily measuring honey is a little bit of cooking spray. Simply spritz your spoon or measuring cup lightly before scooping up that liquid gold. The thin layer of oil acts as a barrier, making it impossible for honey to cling to the surface. The honey will just slide right off!
More tips for making honey easier to work with
Here's another pro tip: If you're making something like these salty honey butter corn muffins and are already using oil or melted butter in your recipe, measure out that greasy element first. The residue left behind will do the same job as the cooking spray, allowing the honey to slide off effortlessly.
You can also use hot water to make honey easier to work with. Run your spoon or measuring cup under hot water before measuring – just be sure to shake off any excess droplets to avoid diluting the honey or adding unwanted liquids to a recipe. The warmth deters the honey from sticking to the surface.
Even better, all these tricks aren't just for honey. They also work beautifully for other sticky ingredients like maple syrup, molasses, corn syrup, agave nectar, and peanut butter. With these simple strategies, you can say goodbye to sticky spoons and hello to stress-free measuring, pouring, and drizzling.