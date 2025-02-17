Can You Toast Coconut In The Air Fryer?
If you have a recipe that calls for flaked or shredded coconut (which is different to desiccated coconut), there's a good chance it's going to require you to take the additional step of toasting the stuff. (Seriously, why don't they sell it pre-toasted already?) They don't, though, so that means it's up to you. The easiest way involves nuking it in the microwave, but not everyone is a fan of this appliance. Many recipes will say to toast the coconut on the stovetop, which requires careful watching since the coconut can burn quite easily. (I speak from bitter experience here.) Other recipes say you can toast coconut in the oven. However, you can also toast the coconut in the air fryer.
While "toasting" in a "fryer" sounds like an oxymoron, the fact is that air fryers are nothing at all like traditional fryers. They are essentially countertop convection ovens. However, their small size allows them to cook things in short periods of time. This is the case with coconut; shreds may need up to 20 minutes in a conventional oven, but just five minutes in an air fryer. In both cases, though, the preferred temperature is a moderate 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're toasting a large amount of coconut, we advise using an oven since the small size of the air fryer will mean you have to work in batches. If you're looking for a low-effort method, though, the air fryer gets the win. While cooking coconut in the oven means stirring it every five minutes, with the air fryer you can simply set and forget.
Tips for toasting coconut in an air fryer
Whether you want the toasted coconut to make halo halo, one of the world's best sweet and savory dessert drinks or you want to use it to top desserts like these coquito Jell-O bites, it's important to keep a close eye on it as it cooks. Whether you are cooking it in the air fryer or another appliance, I can't stress this enough. When I said, "set and forget," I meant for no longer than the few minutes it takes to cook the coconut. Even then, keep a nose (if not an eye) out for any sign of trouble. Basically, the moment you can smell the coconut, it's probably toasted. Let it cook much longer, and it'll most likely burn.
Once you've confirmed that the coconut is cooked, take it out of the air fryer as soon as possible. This will prevent the residual heat from overcooking it. If you want, you can mix in some seasonings at this point. (Powdered ginger would be tasty, as would grated lemon zest.) If you won't be using the toasted coconut right away but have prepared it in advance, store it in a sealed container in the pantry. It should last for a week. You can also refrigerate it for up to a month or freeze it if you need it to last for longer.