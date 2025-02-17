Can You Toast Coconut In The Air Fryer?

If you have a recipe that calls for flaked or shredded coconut (which is different to desiccated coconut), there's a good chance it's going to require you to take the additional step of toasting the stuff. (Seriously, why don't they sell it pre-toasted already?) They don't, though, so that means it's up to you. The easiest way involves nuking it in the microwave, but not everyone is a fan of this appliance. Many recipes will say to toast the coconut on the stovetop, which requires careful watching since the coconut can burn quite easily. (I speak from bitter experience here.) Other recipes say you can toast coconut in the oven. However, you can also toast the coconut in the air fryer.

While "toasting" in a "fryer" sounds like an oxymoron, the fact is that air fryers are nothing at all like traditional fryers. They are essentially countertop convection ovens. However, their small size allows them to cook things in short periods of time. This is the case with coconut; shreds may need up to 20 minutes in a conventional oven, but just five minutes in an air fryer. In both cases, though, the preferred temperature is a moderate 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're toasting a large amount of coconut, we advise using an oven since the small size of the air fryer will mean you have to work in batches. If you're looking for a low-effort method, though, the air fryer gets the win. While cooking coconut in the oven means stirring it every five minutes, with the air fryer you can simply set and forget.