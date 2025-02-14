You Can Make Gorgeous Designs On Pastries Even Without Proper Stencils

The secret to great stenciling isn't fancy tools, it's resourcefulness and a little imagination. Let's raid your home and get crafty. First up: paper doilies. These intricate designs make for beautiful powdered sugar patterns on cakes and tarts. Simply lay the doily flat, sprinkle generously, and lift to reveal an elegant design. Next, dig through your kitchen drawers for a slotted spoon or mesh strainer. The holes in these items create lovely, uniform patterns on your bakes.

If you have some leftover cardboard, construction paper, parchment paper, or even plastic lids, cut out your own shapes, like hearts, stars, or even something festive like snowflakes. If you've got kids' craft supplies lying around, cookie cutters and playdough tools can also double as stencils; just hold one in place and dust sugar inside the shape for an easy win. You can even repurpose clean, dry leaves from your backyard for a natural, rustic pattern, just remember to take all the leaves off the cake before serving. And if you're really in a pinch, grab a piece of lace or an old, clean piece of fabric with an interesting pattern for instant elegance!

For cookies or small pastries, melted chocolate or jam works well with powdered sugar. Lay down a cookie cutter or small object, use it to spread the chocolate or jam in shape, then cover it and sprinkle powdered sugar to fill the negative space for a two-tone masterpiece. Not only does this add flair, but it's also a fun way to get the kiddos involved without risking their swiping all your treats, although there are no promises that a few won't be eaten in the process. Creativity doesn't need to come from a specialty store. Look around, and you'll find stencils hiding in plain sight!