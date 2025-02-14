The Sad Death Of The Grapple: The Apple And Grape 'Marriage'

At first thought, combining an apple and a grape seems like an incredibly tasty and delicious idea. The sugary sweetness of a grape combined with the satisfying crunch of an apple seems like the best of both worlds. Around twenty years ago, someone did just that. A fruit and nursery company in Wenatchee, Washington (which calls itself the "Apple Capital of the World"), patented the "Grapple" and its process in 2004. Grapples hit the stores soon after. Once this frankenfruit was debuted, there was a flurry of excitement over this novel curiosity. And why not? Other fruit hybrids had been introduced with great success: consider the grapefruit, the boysenberry, or seedless grapes.

The Grapple inventors claimed this would make the youth eat more apples, and some flavor experts agreed, stating that children often associated grape smells with candy and sugar. The stronger scent and sugary taste would surely appeal to kids more than a boring, regular apple. But alas, the Grapple's success was short-lived. At first, fans of the fruit had assumed this was just another fruit hybrid, an incredible feat of science and flavor. But the jig was up when people began questioning the chemical process the apples underwent, and consumers began reporting allergens. Sadly, the Grapple wasn't a magical apple that would forever change children's lives and health. It was actually made by soaking Fuji or Gala apples (the sweetest apple varieties) for several days in a chemical bath that transformed their flavor into a sugary, sweet grape taste.