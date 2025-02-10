An Unlikely Celeb Trio Gets 'Salty' In Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl commercials are always a spectacle, but Ritz's 2025 ad might just take the prize for the most unexpected celebrity lineup. Aubrey Plaza, Bad Bunny, and Michael Shannon star in a spot that leans fully into the "salty" theme. The commercial had me laughing aloud with its deadpan humor and surprising cast chemistry.

These three stars don't seem to have much in common, but that's exactly what makes this ad work. Plaza, known for her dry, sarcastic wit; Bad Bunny, the global music icon; and Shannon, the intense, brooding character actor, all bring their own brand of saltiness to the table — literally — as they enjoy their time in a smile-free resort. Ritz has somehow managed to combine these three into a single ad, and we're already hooked. And let's be honest, this isn't even the weirdest way Ritz crackers have been used. Ritz has a long history of unexpected pairings, from being a key ingredient in a DIY version of Thin Mints to their starring role in the nostalgic and slightly unhinged Mock Apple Pie.