An Unlikely Celeb Trio Gets 'Salty' In Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl commercials are always a spectacle, but Ritz's 2025 ad might just take the prize for the most unexpected celebrity lineup. Aubrey Plaza, Bad Bunny, and Michael Shannon star in a spot that leans fully into the "salty" theme. The commercial had me laughing aloud with its deadpan humor and surprising cast chemistry.
These three stars don't seem to have much in common, but that's exactly what makes this ad work. Plaza, known for her dry, sarcastic wit; Bad Bunny, the global music icon; and Shannon, the intense, brooding character actor, all bring their own brand of saltiness to the table — literally — as they enjoy their time in a smile-free resort. Ritz has somehow managed to combine these three into a single ad, and we're already hooked. And let's be honest, this isn't even the weirdest way Ritz crackers have been used. Ritz has a long history of unexpected pairings, from being a key ingredient in a DIY version of Thin Mints to their starring role in the nostalgic and slightly unhinged Mock Apple Pie.
What makes this trio so unexpected?
When you think of Super Bowl commercial celebs, you expect comedians, sports stars, or a nostalgic throwback. Instead, Ritz gave us Aubrey Plaza, Bad Bunny, and Michael Shannon, three wildly different personalities.
Plaza is best known for her signature deadpan delivery in Parks and Recreation and roles that lean into her dark sense of humor. Bad Bunny, a reggaeton superstar and crossover sensation, has dominated the music industry and even dabbled in acting (Bullet Train and WWE appearances). Then there's Michael Shannon, a two-time Oscar nominee often playing intense, brooding characters (The Shape of Water, Boardwalk Empire). Seeing them together, complaining over salty snacks, is as bizarre as it is brilliant. Their contrasting energies blend perfectly, making Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl ad one to watch. While this trio is an unusual mix, Ritz has been unusual in the past. They've been the unexpected base for s'mores that ditch the graham cracker for something saltier and have proven that a buttery cracker can do more than just sit on a charcuterie board. With this kind of history, maybe pairing Plaza, Bad Bunny, and Shannon isn't so strange after all.