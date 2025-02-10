Why Is Czech Mlíko Beer So Darn Foamy?

One trend that some American bars and breweries have been embracing in recent years seems to fly in the face of conventional beer wisdom. Many drinkers may associate a glass full of foam with cheap beer that's been badly poured — and in fact, the American idea of how much head a beer should have tends to be pretty minimalist. The Czech-style mlíko pour, however, instead embraces foam to the extent that nearly the entire beer is head.

Mlíko, which is the Czech word for milk, resembles its eponymous beverage in that the entire glass is full of creamy white stuff with only a hint of golden lager on the bottom. What makes the mlíko pour possible these days isn't a specific beer style so much as it is a type of tap.

The Czech-made LUKR side-pull faucet lets the bartender control the amount of foam in the beer. If the tap is opened very slowly, it allows the foam to build to the point where it can almost fill up the glass. Poured this way, the beer is said to taste sweeter and less bitter than it would without such a head. LUKR taps were invented in 1991 but weren't sold in the U.S. until 2015. While they were slow to catch on at first, bars (and more importantly, bar patrons) eventually learned to know and love drinking extra-foamy beers to the point where the manufacturer began moving up to 2,000 units per year.