Are Store-Bought Jellyfish Safe To Eat Raw?

Though it might not be the first thing on your grocery list, jellyfish is indeed an ingredient you can sometimes find while shopping at Asian grocery stores. They're generally safe to eat raw, as long as they're specially prepared and labeled for consumption, but there are some precautions to take.

Not all jellyfish are safe or suitable for snacking, but at least 11 species have been identified as edible, including the moon and cannonball jellyfish. These edible varieties are selected for their texture, mild flavor, and, of course, lack of venom. Creating food-safe jellyfish is all about the processing: The sticky seafood is treated with salt and alum (a food preservative) to remove water and neutralize their stinging cells. This is why you'll only want to purchase jellyfish from trusted suppliers to enjoy this unique delicacy.

It probably goes without saying, but always check the label to make sure it's actually intended for human consumption; some stores do sell jellyfish for strictly ornamental uses. Your source really matters here — only purchase the goods from reputable markets that specialize in Asian or seafood delicacies. Color is another important factor: Freshly processed jellyfish are creamy white, turning yellow as they age. If it's brown, it has definitely spoiled.