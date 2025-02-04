The Secret To Better Cabbage In Soup Is In One Simple Step

Cabbage soup has a cozy, down-home, comfort food vibe that's always welcome — the veg even stars in Dolly Parton's childhood stone soup. You probably think of it as a nutritious meal for a cold winter day, or an easy way to clean out your vegetable drawer. After all, cabbage is versatile, with a subtle, unobtrusive flavor that works with carrots, tomatoes, squash, and just about anything else you have on-hand.

There are plenty of ways to give the modest vegetable a cosmopolitan edge, though. Star chefs love to pair cabbage with unexpected ingredients – but you can actually elevate your cabbage game without any extra add-ins. Just take inspiration from French onion soup, and caramelize the cabbage.

Okay, caramelized cabbage does require one extra thing: time. As with onions, caramelizing the vegetable takes a while. You'll need to babysit the pot for about 45 minutes. No time to stand around stirring? You might be able to get away with using a slow cooker or Instant Pot. But the slow cooker method could take the better part of a day, and caramelizing veggies in an Instant Pot isn't always as easy as it seems. The upside? Once you've successfully caramelized your cabbage, you'll get that sweet-and-subtly-umami flavor that makes French onion soup famous. It's easy, too: Caramelizing cabbage isn't that different from caramelizing onions, just on a bigger scale.