The Addition That Takes Beef Stew Up A Notch

While fish sauce is indeed a multi-purpose miracle worker, there's one thing it can't do, and that's overcome a fish allergy. Finned fish are among the more common food allergies, and being allergic to fish means you'll be sensitive to fish sauce as well. But that doesn't mean you can't still add some Asian-inspired savory flavor to your stew, as there are various other substitutes you could use.

Soy sauce is a good swap for fish sauce, as both condiments are salty and savory. To add another dimension to the flavor, you could also add rice vinegar and lime juice to the soy sauce. Tamari is also a great option, especially if you're on a gluten-free diet, or you can use oyster sauce if you're not allergic to shellfish (it does include oyster extract). As oyster sauce tends to be sweeter than fish sauce, you may want to reduce the amount of sugar or omit it altogether.

Coconut aminos and vegan fish sauce (which is often made from mushrooms and soy sauce) are also good fish sauce substitutes. If you're eating beef stew, you're probably not following a plant-based diet, but both of these vegan-friendly condiments have the additional benefit of being fish-free.