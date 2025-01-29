5 Hacks To Get Broken Corks Out Of Wine Bottles

It's easy to screw up with a corkscrew — and we've all fallen victim to a broken cork. Perhaps you were waiting to enjoy an expensive old vintage, only to discover its worn-down and brittle cork. Perhaps you'd had a few glasses already, and you fumbled opening the next bottle. Whatever the cause, a broken cork stinks — though still probably not enough to invest in a $1000 gadget that allows you to pour wine without removing the cork.

When breaking out a bottle, wine enjoyers hope for a clean, easy experience, where they can focus their attention on the delicate intricacies of the liquid. A broken cork doesn't just get in the way of reaching the wine — it disturbs the entire tasting. Broken corks can be caused by a number of factors, including the cork's quality, the bottle's age, and the resting environment of the wine, among others.

Though pulling out a corkscrew to find half of the cork still in the bottle is deeply discouraging, there are some quick and simple ways (nowhere near as hard as sabering a bottle of champagne) to retrieve the remainder of the cork and resume the degustation.