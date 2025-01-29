The Breakfast Essential That's A Bargain Buy At Aldi

Mrs. Butterworth's doesn't cut it anymore. Nowadays, when Americans reach for maple syrup, they want the real deal. Pure maple syrup is flavorful, all-natural, and even kinda healthy — at least, compared to other sweeteners. The one downside? It's pretty pricey.

High-quality maple syrup has its place. Do I buy premium maple syrup on a regular basis? No. Would I shell out $20 if Runamok brought back its Banana Rum flavor? Maybe. But most of us don't need anything fancy. Yes, a little pure maple syrup can elevate your morning Eggos — but at the end of the day, they're just Eggos.

That's where Aldi comes in clutch. According to the retailer's website, shoppers can purchase 12.5-ounce bottles of pure maple syrup for just $5.85. The Grade A syrup is the real deal, too. The label boasts only one ingredient — pure maple syrup — just the way it should.

Before you buy, note the fine print. The bottle describes the syrup as "amber color and rich taste," which isn't just fancy marketing lingo. It refers to a specific kind of syrup, part of a system that the USDA introduced in 2015 after nixing the "Grade B" category. Under the old system, Aldi's syrup would've been considered Grade A — which means that it has a lighter flavor than syrups labeled Grade B. If you prefer a stronger, richer maple taste, you'll have to shop elsewhere. Check for syrups with a "dark color and robust flavor."