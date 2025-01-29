The Breakfast Essential That's A Bargain Buy At Aldi
Mrs. Butterworth's doesn't cut it anymore. Nowadays, when Americans reach for maple syrup, they want the real deal. Pure maple syrup is flavorful, all-natural, and even kinda healthy — at least, compared to other sweeteners. The one downside? It's pretty pricey.
High-quality maple syrup has its place. Do I buy premium maple syrup on a regular basis? No. Would I shell out $20 if Runamok brought back its Banana Rum flavor? Maybe. But most of us don't need anything fancy. Yes, a little pure maple syrup can elevate your morning Eggos — but at the end of the day, they're just Eggos.
That's where Aldi comes in clutch. According to the retailer's website, shoppers can purchase 12.5-ounce bottles of pure maple syrup for just $5.85. The Grade A syrup is the real deal, too. The label boasts only one ingredient — pure maple syrup — just the way it should.
Before you buy, note the fine print. The bottle describes the syrup as "amber color and rich taste," which isn't just fancy marketing lingo. It refers to a specific kind of syrup, part of a system that the USDA introduced in 2015 after nixing the "Grade B" category. Under the old system, Aldi's syrup would've been considered Grade A — which means that it has a lighter flavor than syrups labeled Grade B. If you prefer a stronger, richer maple taste, you'll have to shop elsewhere. Check for syrups with a "dark color and robust flavor."
Is Aldi the cheapest place to buy pure maple syrup?
When you compare Aldi's maple syrup to syrups from other stores, Aldi comes out on top — at least based on the price listed online. Think Walmart always has the best deals? Think again: a Great Value Pure Maple Syrup costs $7.98 per bottle. Target's store-brand syrup sells for the same price — though you'll get half an ounce less. At Kroger, a measly 8-ounce bottle will set you back $6.49.
However, you won't find the same prices everywhere. Like most major chains, Aldi's prices vary from store to store. The chain's website explains that factors like "operating costs, market conditions, local regulations, consumer demand, and the competitive landscape may cause our prices to fluctuate from city to city," adding, "Rest assured, we strive to offer the lowest prices in town." If you're hoping that your local Aldi will match the online price, you're out of luck: While some retailers honor online prices in-store, Aldi specifies that they do not price-match products.
If you do manage to find a bottle at Aldi's low price, don't stick to the basics. Try some maple syrup in your coffee — or use it to add a dash of maple flavor to marinades, sauces, and ice cream sundaes.