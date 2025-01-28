Order Your McDonald's Fries In A Drink Cup And Thank Us Later

There are several reasons why enjoying McDonald's fries out of a drink cup is more convenient than eating them out of a bag or paper container. For starters, it eliminates the need for a paper bag. If you order your McDonald's fries in a cup, you can simply place them directly in your car's cup holder. This prevents fry spillage and makes it easy for you to reach over and grab a few fries while keeping your eyes on the road.

Ordering fries in a cup also gives you the most bang for your buck. When you order fries at a drive-through the old-fashioned way — in a paper sleeve that's placed inside a paper bag – you'll inevitably arrive at your destination and find a few forgotten, now soggy fries at the bottom of the bag. A plastic cup ensures that no fry is left behind.

While eating fries out of a plastic cup is convenient, there's a reason why fast food fries are served in paper containers. Paper sleeves like the ones used at McDonald's help soak up excess grease (the same applies to parchment paper, newsprint, or a paper bag). Paper also retains heat while providing ventilation — something that's necessary for perfectly crispy fries. According to the Idaho Potato Commission, restaurants should "Opt for containers or bags with small holes or openings that allow steam to escape, preventing condensation buildup that can lead to soggy fries." In other words, not a plastic drink cup.

But don't let that deter you from ordering your fries in a drink cup. McDonald's fries are best when eaten as soon as possible, so if it's a quick snack you're after, the convenience of having fries in easy reach will likely outweigh any potential downsides.