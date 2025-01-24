What Is The Shelf Life Of Uncooked Rice?

While you can store your rice in the resealable bag it comes in, this is not the best way to keep it for maximum shelf life. The most effective way to keep your rice fresh for the long haul, whether white or brown, is to place it in an airtight container. Once sealed, you should then keep the container somewhere dark and cool like your pantry or a cupboard. This not only protects the rice from oxygen, moisture, and bugs but also keeps it out of direct sunlight and away from heat-producing appliances, which can introduce moisture and speed up spoilage.

You can also add a few months to your brown rice's shelf life by refrigerating it, again in an airtight container. Brown rice will also stay fresh in the freezer for up to 18 months (be sure to write the date on the container, so you have some idea when to use it before). You can thaw rice by popping it in the microwave for a minute or two, but when this grain is destined for a soup or stew, it can go right in and cook straight from frozen.