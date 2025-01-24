What Is The Shelf Life Of Uncooked Rice?
Rice is one of those unsung heroes of the kitchen, a chameleon that's essential in Asian cuisine, perfect for leftover fried rice, and great for making fiery Cajun dishes like rice and beans. This pantry staple now comes in microwavable pouches, but the truly rice-dedicated among us will no doubt have an appliance dedicated to making it fresh (like a rice cooker or even an Instant Pot). Bagged or boxed, rice obviously has a long shelf-life, but just how far does it really extend?
Well, it depends on the variety of rice, but white rice lasts for around two years when stored properly, while brown rice only lasts about six months. Brown rice doesn't last as long because it is not milled like white rice, which has most of its fat and oil removed during processing. This means that the oil left in brown rice can cause it to turn rancid when stored for too long.
How to properly store your rice
While you can store your rice in the resealable bag it comes in, this is not the best way to keep it for maximum shelf life. The most effective way to keep your rice fresh for the long haul, whether white or brown, is to place it in an airtight container. Once sealed, you should then keep the container somewhere dark and cool like your pantry or a cupboard. This not only protects the rice from oxygen, moisture, and bugs but also keeps it out of direct sunlight and away from heat-producing appliances, which can introduce moisture and speed up spoilage.
You can also add a few months to your brown rice's shelf life by refrigerating it, again in an airtight container. Brown rice will also stay fresh in the freezer for up to 18 months (be sure to write the date on the container, so you have some idea when to use it before). You can thaw rice by popping it in the microwave for a minute or two, but when this grain is destined for a soup or stew, it can go right in and cook straight from frozen.