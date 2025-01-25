The Peanut Butter Recall That Unfortunately Made History

Americans adore peanut butter, perhaps because so many of us ate it during our childhoods either in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or with apple slices as a snack. So you can imagine people's shock in 2009 when this beloved food product was the subject of a recall unlike any other. While there had been peanut butter recalls before, like the ConAgra debacle of 2007, they hadn't attained the scope of the 2009 incident.

Starting in 2007 and continuing into 2008, peanut butter and peanut products, in general, were the source of a deadly strain of salmonella that killed nine people and caused the sickness of 700 others in a far-reaching outbreak that spread over 46 states. The peanuts came from Peanut Corporation of America (PCA) which was founded in 1977 and headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia while the source of the tainted peanuts was a plant in Blakely, Georgia. To make matters worse, it was later found through investigation by the FDA that higher-ups at PCA not only knew about a possible salmonella contamination, they signed off on letting shipments depart the facility and reach their destinations which included schools and correctional facilities.