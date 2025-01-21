What Makes Disney World's Only McDonald's Location So Special?

Walt Disney World isn't just known for its immersive rides, innovative attractions and iconic characters. With more than 200 restaurants across the 43-square mile property, the resort has a growing reputation as a culinary destination that's serving up way more than just Mickey waffles and turkey legs- with one onsite restaurant even earning itself a coveted Michelin star in 2024. So, it's no surprise that the Orlando campus is home to a McDonald's unlike any other.

The global flagship is an 8,024 square-foot net-zero energy restaurant that creates enough energy on-site to cover 100% of its energy needs, the first quick-serve location in the U.S. to hit this goal. The building is located on Buena Vista Drive, near the All-Star Resorts. The restaurant serves as more than just an affordable stop for some post-park snacks. It's also a learning hub for McDonald's to test solutions for reducing energy and water use.