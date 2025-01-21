What Makes Disney World's Only McDonald's Location So Special?
Walt Disney World isn't just known for its immersive rides, innovative attractions and iconic characters. With more than 200 restaurants across the 43-square mile property, the resort has a growing reputation as a culinary destination that's serving up way more than just Mickey waffles and turkey legs- with one onsite restaurant even earning itself a coveted Michelin star in 2024. So, it's no surprise that the Orlando campus is home to a McDonald's unlike any other.
The global flagship is an 8,024 square-foot net-zero energy restaurant that creates enough energy on-site to cover 100% of its energy needs, the first quick-serve location in the U.S. to hit this goal. The building is located on Buena Vista Drive, near the All-Star Resorts. The restaurant serves as more than just an affordable stop for some post-park snacks. It's also a learning hub for McDonald's to test solutions for reducing energy and water use.
The eco-friendly restaurant has unique features
To start, the building has features that generate electricity, including 1,066 solar panels that sit on top of the roof; these can generate up to 600,000 kWh each year, helping to relieve the local grid that load. The space also features 1,700 square feet of plant-covered walls, including species native to Florida that help absorb carbon dioxide, cool the building and even collect rainwater. A bonus for visitors is that it's also a great backdrop for photos.
The building's design features help regulate the typically hot Floridian temperatures and circulate air throughout the space, like the Louver windows that automatically open and close, causing hot air to be pushed out. Plus, if you're looking to do some learning while you're waiting for your meal, the restaurant is outfitted with tablets that help teach children and adults alike about renewable energy. Outside, you can find people-powered kinetic bikes, which produce power that illuminates the location's Golden Arch string lights- what better way to work off a Blizzard?