One Wisconsin Restaurant Serves Italian Food In A Historic Office

The first, second, and third rules of real estate, or so we're told, are location, location, and location. But what does it mean if the location in question is a repurposed real estate office? Well, one Italian restaurant seems to be doing just fine in the Stark Building which was constructed in the 1920s to serve the needs of Stark Company Realtors in Madison, Wisconsin. Nearly a century later, Stark's is still in business, but the firm has relocated to different quarters and its one-time HQ — which was the first real estate office building in Madison — is now home to Cento Ristorante.

Cento, which opened in 2014, is owned by the Food Fight restaurant group, a company that operates a string of other Madison eateries. Cento's unique location, however, gives it a certain cachet that transcends the corporate vibe. Even the name is a nod to its address; Cento means 100 in Italian and the restaurant's address is 122 West Mifflin Street. The 100 block is part of Madison's State Street historic district and, as such, is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. Inside the building, original interior brick walls, beam ceilings, wood floors, and stained glass windows all add to the restaurant's antique ambiance.