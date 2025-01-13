The Spicy Peanut Butter Pairing You Need To Try On Your Next Sandwich
Picture this: You're searching for a midnight snack, but your cupboards are bare. Without many options, you could grab a jar of peanut butter and two pieces of bread, and call it good. Or, you can modify that straightforward, basic sandwich and add other ingredients. Sure, you can add sliced bananas, honey, or even pickles, but if you're a spicy queen like me, sometimes you need more flavor to kick things up a notch. Luckily, there is an ingredient to amp up the spice level on a peanut butter sandwich without going overboard. Try adding fresh jalapeños!
Listen, people go off-script when combining ingredients that some would say should never ever be paired together. But without their creativity, how would we know if it's delicious or not? Peanut butter can be used to make salty and slightly sweet peanut sauce, so it (kind of) makes sense that it'd be a tasty addition to a peanut butter sandwich. The good news is that it totally works for fans of a sweet and spicy combination. Jalapeños are known for their mild heat and flavor, so they bring a little spiciness and savoriness to the sandwich without going overboard. What's not to love?
How to assemble your sandwich
Making sandwiches is pretty simple, but you do need to remember to evenly distribute the ingredients so each bite is just as delicious as the last. Cut jalapeños very thinly so your palate is not overwhelmed. When it comes to jalapeño-and-peanut-butter sandwiches, you can also go for ingredients that introduce some sweetness, like pepper jelly, candied jalapeños, or a drizzle of hot honey. If a grilled sandwich is your jam, spread butter outside your bread before toasting.
Another ingredient to utilize for the ultimate salty, savory, and sweet effect is bacon — Ina Garten's upgraded bacon is particularly good here. For a balanced flavor, just use about two slices per sandwich, and you're set! For crunch, you can even throw in some of the best jalapeño chips. Whether you go basic or add extra ingredients, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the results. Spicy, nutty, creamy, and satisfying, this riff on the classic PB&J is sure to be your new favorite midnight snack.