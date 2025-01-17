The Proper Way To Freeze Leftover Egg Muffins
Since doctors have decided eggs are okay in moderation, you've been given the green light to start your morning with homemade egg muffins (at least that's the stance for now, in the endless debate of whether or not eggs are good for you). The best part about making egg muffins in your own kitchen? You can make a whole bunch and have breakfast meal-prepped. The worst part? Keeping them fresh to last you throughout the week, since they're really only good for up to four days in the fridge. But great news: They freeze really well. Here's how to prep them for the freezer so they'll retain their quality longer.
First, you don't want to freeze hot egg muffins (they bring up the temperature of other foods in your freezer, possibly to an unsafe degree), so wait for them to cool before packaging. Then you're going to flash freeze them (just like the pros!) by placing them on a cookie tray and stashing them in your freezer for an hour or two. Once they're more or less frozen through, stack them in an airtight container, like these Gladware Freezerware Containers, or place them into a freezer bag, like these Amazon Basics Reclosable Gallon Food Storage Bags.
The flash-freeze will keep them from freezing together, so you can easily grab only as many as you want to eat. For best quality, you'll want to eat them all up before three months have passed, so be sure to write the date on the bag.
How to reheat your egg muffins perfectly
We're giving you the reheating instructions for air fryer and microwave, as these are the two fastest and most convenient methods (assuming a busy morning). Now, you might want to let your egg muffins thaw in the fridge overnight before reheating in the morning. If thawed, you can set your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let them cook for about five minutes. If you opt to microwave instead, just pop them in on a microwave-safe plate or bowl, set the power to medium, and heat them for about 30 to 45 seconds, being careful not to overheat (or, rather, overcook) them, as they can get rubbery.
If you forget to let them thaw or you would just rather reheat from frozen, again set the air fryer temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but this time let them go for about 10 to 12 minutes (you can totally pop them in and go about your morning, then grab them on your way out the door). Or, to microwave from frozen, set the microwave power to medium, and heat them up for about a minute, or possibly two, if needed.