Why It's Weird To Drink Cappuccino With Lunch In Italy

Whether you're just passing through on a greater European tour or it's a dedicated trip to Italy, your senses will be assailed, in the best way possible, by the beauty of the landscape and cities, the art and architecture, and most of all, the food and drink. While there's a strong grappa tradition in Italy, Italians also love their coffee, but unlike Americans, they have some strict customs they follow when drinking the caffeinated beverage. Namely, no cappuccinos after the breakfast hour. What's up with that?

It would be considered a serious faux pas — and out you immediately as a tourist — if you tried to drink a cappuccino with your lunch or dinner in Italy, because Italians stop drinking them after 11 a.m. The reason? Cappuccinos, while an espresso drink, are also comprised of milk, which Italians believe can cause digestive issues as the day gets on. So, they get the milk-based beverages out of the way in the morning, and enjoy purely espresso-based drinks throughout the rest of the day.

Also, Italians tend to drink their cappuccinos before they eat breakfast (though there are some exceptions to that), rather than with. This is because of their cultural tendency to treat coffee as a reason for recess or downtime from the day, and an opportunity to engage with each other — it's not just something you drink with a meal.