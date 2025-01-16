What Ketchup Brand Does Disney World Use?
When you think of magical experiences at Disney World, the last thing that comes to mind is, well, ketchup. However, even the simplest condiment plays a big role in the dining experience, especially when you're indulging in those beloved fries and burgers at the parks. For as long as this Disney adult can remember, Disney has been loyal to Heinz ketchup, a long-running brand that's well known to many consumers (even if it's not America's best ketchup). But if you've visited the parks recently, you may have noticed a different tang to your dipping sauce. That's because, in April 2021, Disney made the switch from using Heinz to Red Gold ketchup. This change was largely due to cost-cutting measures, but it didn't exactly thrill everyone, especially die-hard fans who were used to Heinz's familiar taste.
While the difference might not be earth-shattering, it's enough to have sparked conversations among park-goers and employees alike. A cast member with nearly a decade of experience on Disney property mentioned that changes like this aren't uncommon, particularly when it comes to food costs. "People talk, especially in the utilidoors at Magic Kingdom," they shared, hinting that this ketchup change might not be the last food-related switch-up we'll see. Disney is always keeping an eye on its bottom line, and sometimes that means tweaking even minor details, according to this source. For guests, it's all about whether you notice — and care — about these subtle shifts.
Disney's history of food cost-cutting measures
The ketchup swap isn't the first time Disney has made changes to its food offerings in an effort to cut costs. According to this anonymous long-time Disney cast member leader, the company has made other similar cost-saving measures. Around the same time as the ketchup change, several restaurants on Disney property began receiving lower-quality beef, while prices for meals remained the same. "The chef at my restaurant was [angry] by the drop in quality. Nobody [saw] it coming," our source noted. Additionally, the portion sizes quietly shrank — guests who ordered burgers noticed thinner patties, and those grabbing a quick snack were met with much tinier bags of potato chips.
These cost-cutting changes weren't well-received by guests, and Disney had to backtrack on some of them, like restoring the original chip bag sizes after only two weeks due to numerous complaints. Disney's focus on the bottom line can sometimes lead to questionable decisions, but there are still gems to be found at the parks. If you're looking for meals that don't feel like they've been skimped on, consider sticking to places with higher-quality offerings. For example, the best places to find consistently good food are often at sit-down restaurants in hotels rather than the quick-service kiosks at the parks (which can also be complicated when using mobile ordering). To maximize your dining experience, here's a tip: Many families solve the problem of picky kid eaters by opting for grocery delivery to their hotel rooms to enjoy fresh, hearty meals at a fraction of the Disney property prices.