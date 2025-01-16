What Ketchup Brand Does Disney World Use?

When you think of magical experiences at Disney World, the last thing that comes to mind is, well, ketchup. However, even the simplest condiment plays a big role in the dining experience, especially when you're indulging in those beloved fries and burgers at the parks. For as long as this Disney adult can remember, Disney has been loyal to Heinz ketchup, a long-running brand that's well known to many consumers (even if it's not America's best ketchup). But if you've visited the parks recently, you may have noticed a different tang to your dipping sauce. That's because, in April 2021, Disney made the switch from using Heinz to Red Gold ketchup. This change was largely due to cost-cutting measures, but it didn't exactly thrill everyone, especially die-hard fans who were used to Heinz's familiar taste.

While the difference might not be earth-shattering, it's enough to have sparked conversations among park-goers and employees alike. A cast member with nearly a decade of experience on Disney property mentioned that changes like this aren't uncommon, particularly when it comes to food costs. "People talk, especially in the utilidoors at Magic Kingdom," they shared, hinting that this ketchup change might not be the last food-related switch-up we'll see. Disney is always keeping an eye on its bottom line, and sometimes that means tweaking even minor details, according to this source. For guests, it's all about whether you notice — and care — about these subtle shifts.