Make Shot Glasses With Cookie Dough For A Sweet Booze Chaser
If you like to have something tasty after you get tipsy you'll be excited to discover chocolate chip cookie shot glasses. It's like the Cookie Monster and Captain Morgan made a baby (sounds weird, but hear me out). They're the perfect dessert to serve with your game day appetizers or you can fill them with milk and serve them to the kiddos after dinner. Just the smell of chocolate chip cookies brings so much comfort and warmth — they always evoke a sense of coming home. You can use your own chocolate chip cookie dough recipe to make your shooters or purchase the prepackaged version in stores. Shot glass baking pans are available online to make the process of molding your drink holders quick and simple.
These shot glasses are a clever spin on a classic comfort snack with a nice boozy twist to satisfy your thirst. Chocolate chip cookies have been around since about the 1930s. They are said to have been the result of a butter drop cookie experiment in Whitman Massachusetts at the Toll House Restaurant.
How to make cookie dough shot glasses
Over the years the original chocolate chip cookie recipe has stood the test of time with variations for gluten-free, nondairy, and vegan snackers springing up in stores. Combining the comfort of cookies with your favorite liqueur for a sweet boozy treat is a culinary adaptation that no one thought to ask for, but that we all needed. This recipe is ideal for cream-based liqueurs like Baileys or Irish Cream. (Make sure to keep these refrigerated for the longest shelf life.)
Once you've made up your cookie dough, fill your shot glass tray with it then bake it in the oven at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Allow your cookie molds time to cool before you pour in your drink. Create a waterproof seal between your cookie and the liquid by coating the inside of your shot glass with a layer of melted chocolate and letting it harden in the refrigerator. You could even drop some of your favorite ice cream into the bottom of your shot for a shooter that you can bite into after drinking from.