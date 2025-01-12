Make Shot Glasses With Cookie Dough For A Sweet Booze Chaser

If you like to have something tasty after you get tipsy you'll be excited to discover chocolate chip cookie shot glasses. It's like the Cookie Monster and Captain Morgan made a baby (sounds weird, but hear me out). They're the perfect dessert to serve with your game day appetizers or you can fill them with milk and serve them to the kiddos after dinner. Just the smell of chocolate chip cookies brings so much comfort and warmth — they always evoke a sense of coming home. You can use your own chocolate chip cookie dough recipe to make your shooters or purchase the prepackaged version in stores. Shot glass baking pans are available online to make the process of molding your drink holders quick and simple.

These shot glasses are a clever spin on a classic comfort snack with a nice boozy twist to satisfy your thirst. Chocolate chip cookies have been around since about the 1930s. They are said to have been the result of a butter drop cookie experiment in Whitman Massachusetts at the Toll House Restaurant.