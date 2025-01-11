Cutting Accordion Potatoes Is Easier Than You Think With One Clever Trick
I'll be honest: When I have a few russet potatoes sitting on my counter, my first thought isn't to make accordion potatoes. I typically go for a baked potato, some mashed potatoes, or roasted potatoes. Potato recipe options are truly unlimited. That being said, if accordion potatoes have scared you off in the past, they aren't as fancy or time-intensive as they first appear.
Turns out, you just need a few medium-sized russet potatoes, a sharp knife, and some skewers. First, clean those potatoes! Then, cut off the edges and skins of each potato so you're left with the center block of it with no skin (kind of like a pineapple core, but a bit thicker, if you will). Chop that center part in half horizontally so you're left with two two-inch by four-inch or so planks of potato. Then take one of those pieces of potato, flip it on its wider side, and frame it with two skewers on the long side. The skewers serve as a guardrail so you don't cut all the way through the potato block. Now, simply cut narrow lines about ¾ of the way into the potato block at 90 degrees (or perpendicular to the skewers). Then flip the potato over and cut it at 45 degrees (or diagonally the other way), stopping once the knife hits the skewers on both sides. Once you slice the potato planks on both sides in different directions, you should be able to gently pull it apart, a bit like an accordion.
I perfected cutting the accordion potatoes, now what?
Once your potatoes are beautifully cut into little accordions, there are a few ways to actually make them edible. The first one is with those skewers you used as guard rails, so don't throw those away. Instead, preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven is warming up, poke those skewers through the accordion slices and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Then, brush those potatoes with your choice of butter or olive oil and roast them for 30 to 40 minutes, flipping them halfway through. You can also air fry these potato creations at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes (flipping them halfway through, still), just be sure to also brush them with olive oil or butter. Alternatively, you could really get adventurous and fry them on the stove.
No matter how you get those accordion potatoes crispy, be sure to garnish them with some sea salt and black pepper. They also taste delicious with fresh parsley and a dipping sauce of your choice. My preference is usually a homemade spicy mayo made with Sriracha or ketchup, because yes, ketchup belongs on everything. I truly had no idea how simple this recipe could be, so I am definitely adding this accordion situation to my potato recipe rotation in the future. I may have to hold off on figuring out how to make tornado potatoes, though. I'll probably leave that one to the experts at the street fairs.