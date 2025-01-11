Cutting Accordion Potatoes Is Easier Than You Think With One Clever Trick

I'll be honest: When I have a few russet potatoes sitting on my counter, my first thought isn't to make accordion potatoes. I typically go for a baked potato, some mashed potatoes, or roasted potatoes. Potato recipe options are truly unlimited. That being said, if accordion potatoes have scared you off in the past, they aren't as fancy or time-intensive as they first appear.

Turns out, you just need a few medium-sized russet potatoes, a sharp knife, and some skewers. First, clean those potatoes! Then, cut off the edges and skins of each potato so you're left with the center block of it with no skin (kind of like a pineapple core, but a bit thicker, if you will). Chop that center part in half horizontally so you're left with two two-inch by four-inch or so planks of potato. Then take one of those pieces of potato, flip it on its wider side, and frame it with two skewers on the long side. The skewers serve as a guardrail so you don't cut all the way through the potato block. Now, simply cut narrow lines about ¾ of the way into the potato block at 90 degrees (or perpendicular to the skewers). Then flip the potato over and cut it at 45 degrees (or diagonally the other way), stopping once the knife hits the skewers on both sides. Once you slice the potato planks on both sides in different directions, you should be able to gently pull it apart, a bit like an accordion.