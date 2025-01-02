The Egg-Cracking Method You Better Leave At The Kitchen Door

If you're just learning your way around the kitchen, cracking eggs can seem like a pretty intimidating task. Something that seems so fragile when dropped or rattled in the carton apparently gains the exterior strength of a four-foot thick panic room door when you actually want the shell to crack. You might even be tempted to call in the big guns — a sharp-edged utensil that you can bang against the egg to break it open.

But we're begging you: Don't use a knife to crack your eggs. While it does work (if you must, do it while holding the egg in your palm and swiping at the middle with the knife) there are a few reasons why you shouldn't. First, you're more likely to end up with tiny shell shards in your egg, which can make for an uncomfortably grainy bite. And second, you'll end up dirtying an extra utensil, which if you're not careful with it, can potentially spread salmonella to otherwise clean parts of your kitchen. Luckily, there's a much better way to open everyone's favorite nutritious breakfast option.