The Unique Jar Hack That Keeps Cookies Fresh

We've all been there: You bake a batch of your favorite cookies (whether it's a classic chocolate chip or an adventurous new flavor you stumbled across on our list of the best cookie recipes), but in a day or two they've gone stale. There's nothing quite as disappointing as biting into what you thought would a soft, chewy cookie, only to find it's turned into a crunchy, dry mess. So, how can you keep those freshly baked goodies tasting like they just came out of the oven?

Turns out, there's a unique hack making waves on TikTok that promises to keep your cookies fresh for much longer using nothing more than a simple mason jar (or any sealable container) and a slice of bread. This clever trick caught my attention because, let's face it, I'm always looking to extend the life of my homemade treats. If you're like me and have a sweet tooth and a love of baking, there are always too many cookies around and they need to be kept fresh. I tried this highly effective hack and was pleasantly surprised. It would work just as well with store-bought holiday cookies as it does homemade.