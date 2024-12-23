Why You Shouldn't Buy Silicone Bundt Pans

If you need a reason to pull your bundt pan out of storage, there are multitudes. But right at the top (aside from this punch-chilling ice ring you can make with it) is the fact it can create a beautiful cake with minimal effort — the pan shape does all the work for you. In fact, the time is ripe to recreate Ree Drummond's "objectionable" Christmas rum cake. But before you get started, is the pan you're working with made of silicone? There is a very good reason why you should swap that out for one made with a different material.

According to Jerelle Guy, author, artist, recipe developer, and owner of Chocolate for Basil, "Silicone bundt pans are less ideal because they don't conduct heat as evenly." So when you pull your cake out of the oven, you might find that while some parts are fully baked, others are rather not.

There's also the fact that it's difficult to achieve browning with a silicone bundt pan because it doesn't hold onto the oven's heat as well as metal or glass does. Of course, you could cover up the pale cake with icing or frosting, but you'll know. And your guests might be able to tell when they take a bite if they're expecting a thin, crispy outer layer but only getting softness.