Can You Use Butter To Grease Your Bundt Pan?

Baking is an art of patience. After spending anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours preparing something to be baked, all you can do is wait with a watering mouth as the sugary, cakey aromas waft from the oven. Finally, the timer dings, the toothpick comes out clean, you let the cake cool, and flip the pan over to release the baked beauty — and you realize you forgot to grease the pan. Greasing a pan is a crucial step to ensure all your hard work is fruitful. In the case of a bundt pan, where there is more cake-to-pan surface area, greasing the bundt is all the more important.

Jerrelle Guy, author, artist, recipe developer, and creator of the blog, Chocolate for Basil, gave us her preferred fats to grease a bundt pan with. "Nonstick cooking sprays or solid fats like butter or shortening applied with a pastry brush are ideal, because they promise a more even application of fat, instead of risking pooling liquid fat at the bottom," she explained in an interview with The Takeout.