The Trick To Preventing A Domed Bottom When Using A Bundt Pan

Bundt pans are known for crafting cakes that double as dessert and display. There are many benefits to using a bundt pan — a quicker baking time, an even cook, caramelized edges — but if it's domed, it's doomed.

Because bundt cake pans are oriented backwards — that is designed to be filled and the result flipped out for decorating and serving — a domed "top" truly refers to the cake's bottom, and that doming causes it to have an unstable foundation. Sure, one fix is to slice off the crummy base for a better one, but taking preventative measures against a domed bottom saves that extra work (and lost cake).

Jerrelle Guy, artist, author of The Dinner Ritual substack, and recipe developer for Chocolate for Basil shared her tips for how to bake an even-bottomed bundt cake. "Avoid overmixing the batter, because too much air can lead to uneven rising," she said in a statement to The Takeout. You will know when to stop mixing batter once all of the ingredients are evenly incorporated and the batter has formed all the way through the batch — and make sure to separate dry ingredients from the wet to do so properly.