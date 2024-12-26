The First US Fast Food Chain To Arrive In China

China's history with the West has been long and complicated, but one way the humongous nation of almost 1.5 billion people and the U.S. have enjoyed mutual admiration is through food. Americans have, well, Americanized Chinese cuisine for the most part. But there are some authentic dishes that Americans have grown to love, such as dan dan noodles, kung pao chicken, and dumplings — oh, how we adore Chinese dumplings. And to palates in China, Americans have brought U.S. fast food chains.

In fact, the very first American fast food chain to open up shop in China was Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, in 1987, and it was received rapturously. With nearly $85,000-worth of business in a single day, KFC had a huge hit on its hands. To this day, the chain outpaces its fast food rivals in China. The main reason for KFC's success in this new market? It gradually developed a business model that included infusing the menu with enough national and regional dishes to ensure that Chinese customers no longer saw the chain as an exotic, international offering, but a homey part of the fabric of the Chinese community. (Will Popeyes, which is also looking to make headway in China, follow suit? Apparently).