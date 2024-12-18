Trader Joe's New Nuggets Take A Page From Our Favorite Fast Food Joints

Wendy's better look out, because Trader Joe's is coming for the spicy chicken nugget throne. The popular grocer has just released a version of the popular fast food entree that people can enjoy without visiting a drive-thru. According to the Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, the new heat-and-eat nuggets are seasoned with hot sauce and fully cooked. A 12-ounce package is available for only $3.99 in the prepared food section of the store, and per the nutrition facts, each package contains around 18 nuggets. As an added bonus, Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are free from antibiotics and hormones (which we'd expect coming from this grocer anyway).

It remains to be seen if Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets will fulfill or exceed expectations compared to its fast food rivals in terms of quality, taste, and spice level. However, there's no denying the convenience of having spicy nuggets in the fridge ready to warm up and eat at home at any time.