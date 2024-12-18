Trader Joe's New Nuggets Take A Page From Our Favorite Fast Food Joints
Wendy's better look out, because Trader Joe's is coming for the spicy chicken nugget throne. The popular grocer has just released a version of the popular fast food entree that people can enjoy without visiting a drive-thru. According to the Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, the new heat-and-eat nuggets are seasoned with hot sauce and fully cooked. A 12-ounce package is available for only $3.99 in the prepared food section of the store, and per the nutrition facts, each package contains around 18 nuggets. As an added bonus, Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are free from antibiotics and hormones (which we'd expect coming from this grocer anyway).
It remains to be seen if Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets will fulfill or exceed expectations compared to its fast food rivals in terms of quality, taste, and spice level. However, there's no denying the convenience of having spicy nuggets in the fridge ready to warm up and eat at home at any time.
Trader Joe's isn't the only newcomer to the spicy nugget game
It seems great minds think alike, because Trader Joe's new spicy nuggets are entering the market around the same time as Taco Bell's. You might be surprised to hear that Taco Bell is coming out with nuggets, but it's happening. On December 19, Taco Bell will roll out its Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which are tossed in a jalapeño buttermilk and breaded with tortilla chips to lend a spicy, crunchy twist to the fast food classic.
Trader Joe's and Taco Bell's new offerings seem primed to take business from the pioneer of the fast food spicy chicken nugget: Wendy's, which first introduced the item in 2010. If Trader Joe's can compete quality-wise, its nuggets definitely beat Wendy's on the price front — a four-piece order of spicy nuggets from Wendy's costs $2.19 (prices may vary depending on location), while the cost four Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets works out to less than a dollar.