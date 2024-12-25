Can You Cook Spaghetti Squash In The Air Fryer?
While you can't eat spaghetti squash skin (unlike some squashes you get at the grocery store), the soft, moist flesh inside is more than satisfying on its own. When cooking spaghetti squash, most of us tend to roast it in the oven. But, if your oven is already in use, or you want to save time, you might eye your air fryer speculatively and wonder: Is it possible to cook this tasty veg in this versatile kitchen appliance?
As a matter of fact, you can cook spaghetti squash in your air fryer. And, because of how air fryers work, you could even have dinner on the table faster than if you roasted your squash. Try setting your air fryer (this one from Ninja has a particularly large basket) between 350 and 380 degrees Fahrenheit and start your squash halves at 25 minutes. When they're done, you can add more time until they reach your preferred color and texture. (Some people like a crispy top, while others prefer squash extra soft). Experiment with time and temperature until you find your favorite cooking method.
Other ways to cook spaghetti squash
It might sound unorthodox, but you can actually cook your spaghetti squash in the microwave. Sure, you won't get those crispy tendrils on the top, but you will get easy-to-scoop, squash strands. Just stick your spaghetti squash halves in a container — a glass baking dish is perfect — pour a little water in for steam, and zap them on high for up to 15 minutes. You can start checking on the tenderness at about 12 minutes and increase the cooking time if required.
If it's summer, or you live somewhere with a perpetually mild climate, you can also take the heat off your oven and grill your squash (it is the easiest method of cooking, after all). Just brush a little olive oil over the squash surface, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and then put the pieces skin side down onto a preheated grill. They should be done in about 20-35 minutes. If you want, you can also put the pieces flesh-side down for a few minutes once cooked to get some nice char onto your veg.