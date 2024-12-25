Can You Cook Spaghetti Squash In The Air Fryer?

While you can't eat spaghetti squash skin (unlike some squashes you get at the grocery store), the soft, moist flesh inside is more than satisfying on its own. When cooking spaghetti squash, most of us tend to roast it in the oven. But, if your oven is already in use, or you want to save time, you might eye your air fryer speculatively and wonder: Is it possible to cook this tasty veg in this versatile kitchen appliance?

As a matter of fact, you can cook spaghetti squash in your air fryer. And, because of how air fryers work, you could even have dinner on the table faster than if you roasted your squash. Try setting your air fryer (this one from Ninja has a particularly large basket) between 350 and 380 degrees Fahrenheit and start your squash halves at 25 minutes. When they're done, you can add more time until they reach your preferred color and texture. (Some people like a crispy top, while others prefer squash extra soft). Experiment with time and temperature until you find your favorite cooking method.