The Worst Store-Bought Ketchup Brand Is Also Shockingly Expensive

Ketchup — some people love it, some people hate it. Some unique individuals put it directly on their scrambled eggs. But if you're the kind of person who loves ketchup then heed our warning, DO NOT purchase Acid League Ketchup. If you want to get the most out of your dollar, you'll stay far away from this brand. Only available at Whole Foods, don't think that Acid League California Ketchup is some special product that will make you look like an elevated culinary expert.

We tried Acid League California Ketchup and, along with tasting a bit like cleaning products, the texture is gritty, and they charge a ridiculous amount for a small container. For a 12-ounce jar, you end up paying nearly $9 and the container is a twist top instead of a squeeze bottle, meaning you have to scoop your ketchup out with a spoon (weird). We are all for environmentally friendly packaging but there really are no redeeming qualities when considering Acid League California Ketchup. This brand makes a great Miso Caesar Dressing, among its many other stellar products, but the ketchup just isn't worth it.