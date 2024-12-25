The Worst Store-Bought Ketchup Brand Is Also Shockingly Expensive
Ketchup — some people love it, some people hate it. Some unique individuals put it directly on their scrambled eggs. But if you're the kind of person who loves ketchup then heed our warning, DO NOT purchase Acid League Ketchup. If you want to get the most out of your dollar, you'll stay far away from this brand. Only available at Whole Foods, don't think that Acid League California Ketchup is some special product that will make you look like an elevated culinary expert.
We tried Acid League California Ketchup and, along with tasting a bit like cleaning products, the texture is gritty, and they charge a ridiculous amount for a small container. For a 12-ounce jar, you end up paying nearly $9 and the container is a twist top instead of a squeeze bottle, meaning you have to scoop your ketchup out with a spoon (weird). We are all for environmentally friendly packaging but there really are no redeeming qualities when considering Acid League California Ketchup. This brand makes a great Miso Caesar Dressing, among its many other stellar products, but the ketchup just isn't worth it.
What ketchup should you buy instead?
Even if you're only shopping at Whole Foods, there are plenty of different ketchup options that taste better and don't cost an arm and a leg. For instance, Heinz may not be America's best condiment producer, but it's a step above Acid League at less than $8 for a 32-ounce bottle of organic tomato ketchup.
Once you're out of the Whole Foods realm, places like Walmart will sell you three 64-ounce bottles of generic tomato ketchup for around a dollar more than what you'd pay for one 12-ounce jar of Acid League California Ketchup. Don't even get us started on how you can find 20 ounces of French's Ketchup on Amazon for just over $3. All we're saying is that just about any option is better than purchasing overpriced ketchup that doesn't even taste good. We aren't throwing shade at Acid League as a brand (its Living Vinegars range is to die for), just its ketchup.