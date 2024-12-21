Give Mac And Cheese A Flavor Boost With The Help Of An Umami Paste

Mac and cheese is considered a staple in any American household for several reasons: It's a nostalgic meal from childhood, it's delicious and universal, it oozes comfort food status, and most importantly, it's affordable to buy and prepare. Kids and adults crave this simple dish, and there's no sign of it going out of style anytime soon. It's also a dish that's long been transformed to new levels. From the flavor profile to the creaminess of mac and cheese, people have become quite creative when it comes to the dairy and noodle combination.

If you're looking for new inspiration, try miso paste next for the ultimate mac and cheese flavor boost. Often found in Japanese cooking, miso paste is a key ingredient in soups, marinades, sauces, dressings, and more. It not only enhances the flavor profiles of the dish, but when added to mac and cheese specifically, it provides a nutty, savory taste and levels out the dish's heaviness.