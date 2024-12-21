Give Mac And Cheese A Flavor Boost With The Help Of An Umami Paste
Mac and cheese is considered a staple in any American household for several reasons: It's a nostalgic meal from childhood, it's delicious and universal, it oozes comfort food status, and most importantly, it's affordable to buy and prepare. Kids and adults crave this simple dish, and there's no sign of it going out of style anytime soon. It's also a dish that's long been transformed to new levels. From the flavor profile to the creaminess of mac and cheese, people have become quite creative when it comes to the dairy and noodle combination.
If you're looking for new inspiration, try miso paste next for the ultimate mac and cheese flavor boost. Often found in Japanese cooking, miso paste is a key ingredient in soups, marinades, sauces, dressings, and more. It not only enhances the flavor profiles of the dish, but when added to mac and cheese specifically, it provides a nutty, savory taste and levels out the dish's heaviness.
How to add miso paste to mac and cheese
Whether it's a boxed mac and cheese night or an old family recipe, the process will remain the same. Once the noodles are cooked and you're ready to add the additional dairy ingredients to flavor, 1 to 2 tablespoons of miso paste will do the trick. You can add the miso paste before or after adding the butter, milk, and cheese, but just make sure to stir it thoroughly to avoid any sizable paste chunks sticking around.
Once you dig in, the mac and cheese dish you've prepared will have all the umami flavor you set out to capture. Paired with the cheese you've added to the noodle mixture, it's a unique component for a relatively basic dish. One thing is definite: Once the miso paste makes its debut in your mac and cheese, it will surely become a household favorite.