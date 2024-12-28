Does Hemp Milk Have THC In It?

It's no secret that hemp, the beloved versatile herb used for a plethora of products from hemp-infused seltzer water to hemp protein powders and hemp milk, is derived from the cannabis sativa plant — the same plant that marijuana comes from.

Plant-based milks have grown in popularity with brands like NotMilk replicating a nearly identical substitute for dairy milk or homemade recipes of cashew milk offering a simple and tasty alternative. Hemp milk has emerged as one nutritious and sustainable option that makes for a delicious and creamy base with a nutty flavor in lattes, smoothies, and savory sauces. Made from soaked hemp seeds that are later blended with water, hemp milk is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, amino acids, and other essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D.

According to Medical News Today, when consumed, hemp seeds support heart, brain, and skin health, reduce inflammation, and support the immune system. But as with any hemp-derived product, the process of making and consuming hemp milk often begs the question: does hemp milk contain THC, and will it make consumers feel ... high?

Unlike marijuana, levels of THC in hemp are well below the legal limit of 0.3% and generally won't cause any mind-altering effects. In fact, hemp seeds are naturally THC-free, so they don't contain the psychoactive compound that gives cannabis its high-inducing properties, says the FDA. On the other hand, if you drink cow's milk, you might be astonished to discover that new research published by journal Nature Food revealed how cattle can produce milk with traces of CBD and THC when consuming cannabinoid-rich hemp feed.