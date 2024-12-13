The Nevada Restaurant That Welcomes Extraterrestrials And People Alike
Nevada has long been dubbed a hotspot for alien activity, and locals have jumped on the idea of making their home a tourist attraction. From gift shops to restaurants, Nevada has quite the haul of things to do if you're a fan of this topic. If you happen to drive by Rachel, Nevada, you'll find an establishment called Little A'Le'Inn. Opened in 1991 by couple Joe and Pat Travis, they initially named the on-site restaurant "Joe and Pat's," but felt like the name didn't do it justice. After holding a public contest to rename the business, a man named Bruce Hooker came up with the tongue-in-cheek "A'Le'Inn" and the rest is history.
Today, the restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From a whole stack of pancakes to their "World Famous Alien Burger" with all the fixings, the Little A'Le'Inn restaurant has plenty of options for weary out-of-town travelers hoping to catch an alien sighting as well as locals just passing through for a quick bite. If you're in the mood for a little road trip out to the desert, this original Area 51 restaurant and bar is one spot you won't want to miss.
Other accommodations to check out at Little A'Le'Inn
Little A'Le'Inn might be situated in a desert paradise, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of accommodations for guests traveling from near and far. Since 1989, customers have been able to stay on-site and check out the surrounding area for other signs of life. Still family-owned and operated today by Pat Travis and her daughter Connie, there are several motel rooms, camping spots, and RV spaces to rent if you're brave enough to spend the night. There's plenty of room for everyone, earthlings and UFOs alike.
Before you hit the road, you'll want to head over to the gift shop. You'll find signed memorabilia from the movie "Paul," which featured a restaurant based on the Little A'Le'Inn, alongside outer space-themed souvenirs for sale. From fake Area 51 parking passes to alien-shaped bottle openers and alien-head cookie jars, there's an array of goodies to choose from if you want to treat yourself to commemorate the trip.
UFO-inspired restaurants to check out in the U.S.
Surprisingly, there aren't hoards of alien-themed restaurants in the U.S., which makes me wonder if I should open my own. Jokes aside, there are other restaurants to check out if you're still hungry for more. Take Farley's Food, Fun, and Pub, for example. Located in Roswell, New Mexico, their menu boasts an array of dishes, from fried appetizers to burgers and entrées, so if you visit, you won't be leaving hungry.
If you're in the Midwest, I highly recommend visiting Space Aliens Grill & Bar. With three locations spread throughout North Dakota and Minnesota, this restaurant is what would happen if Dave & Buster's and Chuck E. Cheese had an alien love child. Customers can hang out in the Area 51 bar for some pub grub and an adult beverage. Or if you bring kiddos, check out the Galaxy Game Room to test your luck on a game or two. One visit here, and you'll feel like you're on another planet.