The Nevada Restaurant That Welcomes Extraterrestrials And People Alike

Nevada has long been dubbed a hotspot for alien activity, and locals have jumped on the idea of making their home a tourist attraction. From gift shops to restaurants, Nevada has quite the haul of things to do if you're a fan of this topic. If you happen to drive by Rachel, Nevada, you'll find an establishment called Little A'Le'Inn. Opened in 1991 by couple Joe and Pat Travis, they initially named the on-site restaurant "Joe and Pat's," but felt like the name didn't do it justice. After holding a public contest to rename the business, a man named Bruce Hooker came up with the tongue-in-cheek "A'Le'Inn" and the rest is history.

Today, the restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From a whole stack of pancakes to their "World Famous Alien Burger" with all the fixings, the Little A'Le'Inn restaurant has plenty of options for weary out-of-town travelers hoping to catch an alien sighting as well as locals just passing through for a quick bite. If you're in the mood for a little road trip out to the desert, this original Area 51 restaurant and bar is one spot you won't want to miss.