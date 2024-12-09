TikTok's S'mores Shots Are Both Deliciously Boozy And 100% Edible
S'mores have been around for a long time, and now, the graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate combination is being taken to new frontiers with many s'mores-flavored food products being released and people putting their own creative twists on the classic fireside snack. Though s'mores are a nostalgic childhood dessert, this s'mores shots recipe turns them into 21-and-up treats, doubling as both a snack and a shooter. The s'mores shot gained popularity on TikTok when several creators circulated videos about different ways to make them.
S'mores shots are constructed by placing a toasted marshmallow on a slab of chocolate and a graham cracker, just like a regular s'more. The marshmallow is hollowed out to make a shot glass and classic or s'mores-flavored Baileys Irish Cream is poured inside. S'mores Baileys amps up the existing flavors while incorporating a boozy element. Meanwhile, traditional Baileys adds a creamy, subtly malty flavor. Other liquors, like chocolate vodka or vanilla-flavored vodka, are also suitable options to celebrate the s'mores tradition.
How to make s'mores shots
The most labor-intensive part of making a s'mores shot is turning the marshmallow into something that will hold liquid. There are two ways to achieve this, but both methods benefit from using giant marshmallows. Anything too small and you won't have enough space for the booze. One way to do this is to carve out the middle of the marshmallow then place it on your graham cracker and chocolate, and toast it with a kitchen torch. Alternatively, you could pierce your untoasted marshmallow with a fork and hold it over the gas hob flame to melt out the center. Place the melty mallow on your graham cracker base and lift the fork out to extract the middle.
Regardless of which method you choose, you can use melted chocolate (yum) to patch any holes in the marshmallow and drizzle more chocolate over the top as decoration. When the chocolate is set, pour the Baileys into the marshmallow, take the shot, and eat the s'mores as a tasty, toasty chaser.