TikTok's S'mores Shots Are Both Deliciously Boozy And 100% Edible

The most labor-intensive part of making a s'mores shot is turning the marshmallow into something that will hold liquid. There are two ways to achieve this, but both methods benefit from using giant marshmallows. Anything too small and you won't have enough space for the booze. One way to do this is to carve out the middle of the marshmallow then place it on your graham cracker and chocolate, and toast it with a kitchen torch. Alternatively, you could pierce your untoasted marshmallow with a fork and hold it over the gas hob flame to melt out the center. Place the melty mallow on your graham cracker base and lift the fork out to extract the middle.

Regardless of which method you choose, you can use melted chocolate (yum) to patch any holes in the marshmallow and drizzle more chocolate over the top as decoration. When the chocolate is set, pour the Baileys into the marshmallow, take the shot, and eat the s'mores as a tasty, toasty chaser.