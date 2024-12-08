How To Tell If Your Paneer Is Fake

Paneer is a classic vegetarian staple, adding protein and a creamy texture to everything from curries to grilled skewers. Traditionally made from milk and a touch of acidic ingredients, real paneer has a milky taste with a tinge of tanginess that goes with both savory and sweet dishes like paneer butter masala and rasgulla. But, as with many popular foods — such as scallops, San Marzano tomatoes, and even coffee— there are counterfeit versions out there that you have to watch out for.

These bogus paneers may contain fillers like starch or even additives like palm oil and — gulp — detergent to mimic the texture and appearance of the real deal. But don't freak out and swear off Indian takeout just yet — especially since it's (sort of) scientifically proven to boost your mood. Fortunately for you, spotting imitation paneer is easier than you might think.

Sure, you could get real science-y and boil the paneer in water with a tincture of iodine to see if the paneer turns blue, which would mean it's a fake. But why go through all that trouble when you can just rely on your God-given senses instead?