How To Tell If Your Paneer Is Fake
Paneer is a classic vegetarian staple, adding protein and a creamy texture to everything from curries to grilled skewers. Traditionally made from milk and a touch of acidic ingredients, real paneer has a milky taste with a tinge of tanginess that goes with both savory and sweet dishes like paneer butter masala and rasgulla. But, as with many popular foods — such as scallops, San Marzano tomatoes, and even coffee— there are counterfeit versions out there that you have to watch out for.
These bogus paneers may contain fillers like starch or even additives like palm oil and — gulp — detergent to mimic the texture and appearance of the real deal. But don't freak out and swear off Indian takeout just yet — especially since it's (sort of) scientifically proven to boost your mood. Fortunately for you, spotting imitation paneer is easier than you might think.
Sure, you could get real science-y and boil the paneer in water with a tincture of iodine to see if the paneer turns blue, which would mean it's a fake. But why go through all that trouble when you can just rely on your God-given senses instead?
When it comes to potentially fake paneer, use your spidey senses
To identify authentic paneer, you should first focus on its texture. Real paneer is firm and crumbly, so if you press on it, it should maintain its shape while giving just a little. If you've got fake paneer, it'll feel rubbery or suspiciously smooth.
Color can also aid you in your fraudulent paneer investigation. Real paneer has a creamy white color. If it's unusually bright or stark, that could mean that artificial colors or additives are to blame. It should also taste milky and tangy, so pay attention if your taste buds sound an alarm. And, when in doubt, never forget about the sniff test. Authentic paneer has a light, dairy-like scent. Pungent smelling paneer, on the other hand? You could be dealing with some paneer-gone-bad or suspicious ingredients.
So, the next time you're faced with a block of paneer, let your senses be the judge. If it doesn't look, smell, taste, or feel right, keep it out of your dish. After all, life's too short to settle for rubbery posers.