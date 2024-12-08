The Significance Of Panda Express' Charity Bell
While many people know that Panda Express actually invented orange chicken (well, you might not have known that, but you do now) back in 1987, but do you know about why they ring the bell at their restaurants? The answer has to do with their charity work over the years. Since it was established in 1999, their nonprofit organization Panda Cares has been donating money to hospitals, schools, and clubs that benefit kids all over the country.
When someone orders food from Panda Express, they are given the option to donate to the Panda Cares foundation. After donating, the bell is rung and the sound fills the entire restaurant. More than just a way to notify others about a good deed done, ringing this bell is also symbolic of the bells that are located at most cancer treatment centers. Patients ring the bell at the end of their stay to celebrate their freedom from treatment, so the connection makes perfect sense.
More than cancer support
Over the last 25 years, Panda Cares has raised more than $375 million for charities like the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, but they don't stop at cancer treatment facilities. Education programs and disaster relief efforts are also on the list of charities to which Panda Express lends a helping hand (or dollar). By working with other nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America and the American Red Cross, Panda Cares manages to make the dollars that you donate count. Whether it's a hot meal delivery for hungry people or funding for school grants, Panda Cares is one nonprofit organization that gets stuff done.
Getting a chance to ring the bell is another way to celebrate the lives that are positively impacted by these donations. While the Panda Express loyalty program earns customers meal discounts and even free food, the real reward comes from knowing that your donations play a part in helping the people who need it most.