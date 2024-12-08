The Significance Of Panda Express' Charity Bell

While many people know that Panda Express actually invented orange chicken (well, you might not have known that, but you do now) back in 1987, but do you know about why they ring the bell at their restaurants? The answer has to do with their charity work over the years. Since it was established in 1999, their nonprofit organization Panda Cares has been donating money to hospitals, schools, and clubs that benefit kids all over the country.

When someone orders food from Panda Express, they are given the option to donate to the Panda Cares foundation. After donating, the bell is rung and the sound fills the entire restaurant. More than just a way to notify others about a good deed done, ringing this bell is also symbolic of the bells that are located at most cancer treatment centers. Patients ring the bell at the end of their stay to celebrate their freedom from treatment, so the connection makes perfect sense.