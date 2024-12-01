The Missouri Custard Shop Where You Can Pair Dessert With A Christmas Tree
St. Louis is known for a few delicacies, including toasted ravioli (which is honestly one of the most delicious appetizers you'll ever eat) and provel cheese (which you really shouldn't knock until you try it on St. Louis-style pizza). But the most iconic St. Louis staple is, by far, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Missourians come from near and far to get a cup of that delicious, creamy treat with all the toppings you could dream of. And while nothing is better than that custard, pairing it with a Christmas tree makes the experience even more magical.
It all started with a local tennis legend, Ted Drewes Sr., who opened his first custard stand in Florida in 1929, so he could work there while continuing to play tennis during the winter. He then opened two St. Louis locations in 1930 and 1931, which is when the custard stands really took off. Business hit a difficult time once Dairy Queen skyrocketed to fame in the 1950s, so the Drewes family got creative and opened Christmas tree sales in the parking lots of the custard stands to make some more money.
(Fun fact: despite being in competition, Dairy Queen actually credits Ted Drewes Frozen Custard's "Concrete" for inspiration behind its famous Blizzard. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard created the "Concrete" in 1959, which is frozen custard blended with numerous sweet and savory ingredients (my personal favorite is the "Cardinal Sin," which is custard with tart cherries and hot fudge).
The Drewes family's 62-year holiday tradition is still going strong
Once the custard shop saw some success with the Christmas tree sales in the 1950s, Ted Drewes Jr. purchased land in Nova Scotia, Canada in 1962 to further grow this new side of the business. That's now where the family grows their own Canadian Balsam Fir Christmas trees before they ship them back to St. Louis every fall. A wide selection of trees as well as wreaths are sold beginning the day after Thanksgiving every year. The Christmas tree sales are now a tradition for St. Louis families, who can order some custard and wander the lot to find the perfect tree.
It's such a popular tradition that, despite having about 5,000 trees from their lot in Canada to sell, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard expects the trees to sell out in just a week or two every year. This holiday season will be particularly poignant and special for the Drewes family because Ted Drewes Jr. passed away in August of this year at the age of 96.And while yes, you can make frozen custard at home, especially if you don't live near St. Louis, nothing really beats a classic Ted Drewes Frozen Custard treat.