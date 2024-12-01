The Missouri Custard Shop Where You Can Pair Dessert With A Christmas Tree

St. Louis is known for a few delicacies, including toasted ravioli (which is honestly one of the most delicious appetizers you'll ever eat) and provel cheese (which you really shouldn't knock until you try it on St. Louis-style pizza). But the most iconic St. Louis staple is, by far, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Missourians come from near and far to get a cup of that delicious, creamy treat with all the toppings you could dream of. And while nothing is better than that custard, pairing it with a Christmas tree makes the experience even more magical.

It all started with a local tennis legend, Ted Drewes Sr., who opened his first custard stand in Florida in 1929, so he could work there while continuing to play tennis during the winter. He then opened two St. Louis locations in 1930 and 1931, which is when the custard stands really took off. Business hit a difficult time once Dairy Queen skyrocketed to fame in the 1950s, so the Drewes family got creative and opened Christmas tree sales in the parking lots of the custard stands to make some more money.

(Fun fact: despite being in competition, Dairy Queen actually credits Ted Drewes Frozen Custard's "Concrete" for inspiration behind its famous Blizzard. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard created the "Concrete" in 1959, which is frozen custard blended with numerous sweet and savory ingredients (my personal favorite is the "Cardinal Sin," which is custard with tart cherries and hot fudge).