Get Festive And Eat Some Pine Needles

While evergreens are used in many ornamental forms during the holiday season — in fireside garlands, front-door wreaths, and decked-out trees — their pine needles can be turned from decoration into dinner. Instead of kicking your Christmas tree to the curb this year, salvage the pine needles to impart floral, earthy notes to many dishes.

The use of pine needles is akin to the use of herbs, serving as a flavor enhancer or aromatic. In the past, chefs have incorporated them into a range of dishes, from ice cream and cake to cocktails and pickles. The taste of pine needles may vary depending on the type of tree, but in general, they lend nuances of citrus, sweetness, and woodiness — an overall freshness that can't be imitated by other herbs.

Pine isn't the only type of evergreen that is safe for humans — spruce and fir are also fair game. But because needles from evergreen trees are an ingredient that would probably be sourced by the individual consumer — not purchased in grocery stores — so it's important to know which evergreen trees produce edible needles. Yew tress are poisonous to humans. Pesticides — with which many evergreens are treated — are another danger to avoid. Once you have foraged safe pine needles to consume, they are at your disposal to add a wintry, woodsy flavor.