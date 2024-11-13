The Powdered Pantry Staple That Gives Iced Tea A Smoother Sip

There's something special about a refreshing glass of iced tea on a hot day, but even the most experienced tea brewers who know how to brew tea without ruining it know that bitterness can sneak into an otherwise perfect sip. Whether the bitterness comes from steeping the tea too long or using water that's too hot, the result is often a harsh taste that no amount of sugar or honey can fix.

That said, iced tea is not something to be thrown out, especially in the South. Thankfully, there's a surprising key to achieving a smooth, balanced, exceptional tea, and it might already be sitting in your pantry. The common household staple baking soda works like magic by neutralizing bitterness, resulting in a much smoother drink (but no, you can't substitute it for baking powder in this context). But how exactly does it work, and how can you use it to elevate your tea game? Let's dive into this easy, game-changing tip.