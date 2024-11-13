You Won't Hate Beets If You Take The Time To Marinate Them
Beets may not be the most enticing vegetable, but they are a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants (and almost negligible calories). This is why most health-conscious people swear by their morning ABC (apple, beetroot, carrot) juice. On the flip side, cooked beets can make people shudder, or even send some running for the hills. But there's a way to not only reimagine this plum-colored root but rhapsodize over its deliciousness – by marinating them (beet haters, do read along).
Whether you choose to bake, roast, or enjoy them raw, marination can lead to an amalgamation of a bunch of flavors in the sweet and earthy beets. All the while softening their texture. It also introduces probiotic bacteria to aid digestion, lower cholesterol, and boost immunity. Here's another bonus: marinated beets can be prepped in advance and stored for up to a week, making them a convenient, ready-to-eat option for busy days.
What you need to keep in mind
A good rule of thumb is to boil the beets without peeling them, often with vinegar and salt, before coming up with an avant-garde marinated beetroot recipe – a step that Chef Geoffrey Zakarian swears by. This method not only makes peeling easier, and helps you avoid unnecessary mess, but it is also a great way to retain most of the nutrients in the beets. The salt enhances the beets' natural sweetness, while vinegar balances out their earthy flavor.
Be sure to poke enough holes with a fork before boiling so the flavors are evenly distributed. Once the beets have cooled down, peel, and slice or cube the beets into uniform pieces. Another pro tip: The fresher and riper a beet is (look for ones with a vibrant taproot), the more flavor it will absorb from the marinade. This shouldn't be much of a struggle during the fall and winter months when beets are in season.
Ingredients and pairings that work best
Start with pantry staples: Olive oil, mustard or oregano, garlic, pepper and salt should be enough to get you going. For an Asian twist, try a drizzle of Chinese black vinegar. Marinating crushed beetroot in vinaigrette is also a winning recipe. Remember that a full 24 hours of marination will make the beets extra flavorful, but that's just the beginning. Pairing them with the right ingredients is key to falling in love with one of the most hated vegetables in America.
Goat cheese is a soulmate to marinated beetroot for Mediterranean recipes. If you are not a fan, a generous pour of cheesy cashew cream or a scoop of sour cream hit the right spot to make a strong case for marinated beets (that aren't Mediterranean). Both are also excellent alternatives for vegans. You can either marinate the beets in the cream or serve them alongside. Adding any form of cream to the marinate can affect the number of days you can store the beets, so it's best to pick them accordingly.