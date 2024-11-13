You Won't Hate Beets If You Take The Time To Marinate Them

Beets may not be the most enticing vegetable, but they are a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants (and almost negligible calories). This is why most health-conscious people swear by their morning ABC (apple, beetroot, carrot) juice. On the flip side, cooked beets can make people shudder, or even send some running for the hills. But there's a way to not only reimagine this plum-colored root but rhapsodize over its deliciousness – by marinating them (beet haters, do read along).

Whether you choose to bake, roast, or enjoy them raw, marination can lead to an amalgamation of a bunch of flavors in the sweet and earthy beets. All the while softening their texture. It also introduces probiotic bacteria to aid digestion, lower cholesterol, and boost immunity. Here's another bonus: marinated beets can be prepped in advance and stored for up to a week, making them a convenient, ready-to-eat option for busy days.