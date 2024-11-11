Thanks To New Jersey, The World Has Italian Hot Dogs

America has an unwavering love for two kinds of dogs–the ones wagging their tails on the couch and the ones served hot in buns. The hot dog is a true American icon, found in every corner of the country and at all the biggest celebrations, from state fairs to baseball games and the Fourth of July. It's the MVP of American cuisine, whether boiled, simmered, or grilled, and it's simply irreplaceable. Like burgers and fries, the hot dog is woven into the fabric of American identity, shaped by a rich and diverse immigrant history. Despite its ubiquity, the hot dog manages to stay a regional hero, with local variations anywhere from a New York-style dog to a Chicago dog.

Among all the hot dog creations out there, the Italian hot dog is in a league of its own. Featuring a deep-fried hot dog tucked inside pizza bread or a split Italian roll, then piled high with crispy potatoes, fried bell peppers, and onions. It's the kind of loaded over-the-top, flavor-packed experience that's as messy as it is delicious. Sound familiar? That's because it definitely got the same generous, pile-it-all-on attitude as something an Italian nonna would serve up. The twist? Italian hot dogs aren't from Italy at all; they hail from New Jersey.