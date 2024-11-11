Thanks To New Jersey, The World Has Italian Hot Dogs
America has an unwavering love for two kinds of dogs–the ones wagging their tails on the couch and the ones served hot in buns. The hot dog is a true American icon, found in every corner of the country and at all the biggest celebrations, from state fairs to baseball games and the Fourth of July. It's the MVP of American cuisine, whether boiled, simmered, or grilled, and it's simply irreplaceable. Like burgers and fries, the hot dog is woven into the fabric of American identity, shaped by a rich and diverse immigrant history. Despite its ubiquity, the hot dog manages to stay a regional hero, with local variations anywhere from a New York-style dog to a Chicago dog.
Among all the hot dog creations out there, the Italian hot dog is in a league of its own. Featuring a deep-fried hot dog tucked inside pizza bread or a split Italian roll, then piled high with crispy potatoes, fried bell peppers, and onions. It's the kind of loaded over-the-top, flavor-packed experience that's as messy as it is delicious. Sound familiar? That's because it definitely got the same generous, pile-it-all-on attitude as something an Italian nonna would serve up. The twist? Italian hot dogs aren't from Italy at all; they hail from New Jersey.
Newark's Italian twist on a classic
The origin of the Italian hot dog traces back to Newark, New Jersey, in 1932, where it was invented by James "Buff" Racioppi, an Italian immigrant and the owner of Jimmy Buff's. Newark had become a major hub for Italian immigrants starting in the late 19th century, with settlers arriving as early as 1870. Throughout the Great Migration, the city experienced a steady influx of Italian immigrants, and by 1920, nearly 30,000 Italian immigrants called Newark home. This cultural backdrop set the stage for Jimmy Buff's to introduce the Italian hot dog to the city's food scene.
Known as a big bluffer at his card games (where his moniker "Buff" came from), James first started serving Italian hot dogs as a snack to his card-playing friends. Originally made with two hot dogs nestled in soft, round bread known locally as "pizza bread," along with fried potatoes, peppers, and onions, the Italian hot dogs' popularity quickly took off, prompting James and his wife to open their restaurant chain, Jimmy Buff's, to serve the growing demand.
In fact, this New Jersey creation is deeply rooted in the food traditions of Italian immigrants in the U.S. Pork sausages, an Italian immigrants' staple for their affordability, were often served with peppers and onions in sandwiches that became a hit at major Italian fairs throughout the early 20th century America. New York City's San Gennaro, founded in 1926, further popularized this combination. In many ways, Jimmy's Italian hot dog is a close cousin to the classic sausage and pepper sandwich, sharing the same big, hearty flavor.
Spirit of the dog: New Jersey's hot dog pride
Unfortunately, the Italian hot dog is on the brink of disappearing. Even the original Jimmy Buff's only has a handful of locations left, and none are located in Newark anymore. Yet, it does not change Jersey's love for hot dogs. While the rivalry between New Jersey and New York over hot dogs is fierce, New Jersey is definitely the underdog that deserves more credit. Food magazine Saveur captured the state's deep connection with the dog, declaring, "Hot dogs are more than a food in New Jersey, they're a whole cuisine," and even crowned Jersey as "the center of the hot dog universe."
Jersey hot dog makers are known for their boundless creativity, and they continuously push the limits of the classic dog. From the Italian hot dog to the Easton-style dog (shallow-fried, skinless beef and pork hot dogs), the jumbo dog (a ¼ lb frank and choice of topping), the pushcart dog (better known as "dirty-water dogs," simmered in hot water), and Texas weiners (an all-beef weiner with Greek-spiced chili and chopped raw onion), the list goes on and on. For the past 20 years, the Hot Dog Nation Tour in New Jersey has celebrated Jersey's hot dog culture, and it has been running since 2004.
Beyond the abundant agricultural produce that gives the Garden State its name, hot dog grills, carts, and street joints are sprouting up everywhere. So, next time you're in Jersey, the hidden hot dog nation, be sure to spot one and chow down a Jersey-style dog like no other!