How Long Is Bone Broth Good After Being Opened?

Did you know that bone broth is the same thing as stock, just rebranded and sold to consumers as an everyday contributor to their overall wellness? It's true, but that doesn't make this collagen-rich liquid any less tasty or perfect for using in a delicious winter soup recipe. If you don't use the entire carton in one go, though, you might be wondering how much time you have to use it up before it starts to go bad.

You'll need to move somewhat quickly to finish it, since you have up to six days before it will start to spoil (and it can certainly begin to go bad before those six days are up). Also, even if the bone broth you've purchased is shelf-stable, it becomes perishable once you've opened it, so it must be stored in the fridge, preferably on a shelf near the back as the temperature fluctuations in the refrigerator door make for less-than-stable conditions. Whether you bought a jar or a box of bone broth, replace the lid securely before refrigerating.