Can Australians Really Go To Jail For Baking Anzac Biscuits Improperly?
Adding an interesting spin to an existing recipe is an itch most people get. But at times, it is best to resist the urge, especially if you are a professional baker trying to get creative with Australia's Anzac biscuits. It might land you in jail for 12 months or with a fine of up to $40,000!
Originally called Soldiers' biscuits, Anzac biscuits hold a special place in the hearts of Australians and have been traditionally associated with commemorating Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day, so, it's best to handle with care.
You might also want to refrain from using the word 'cookie' (Anzac slice or Anzac "bikkies" are acceptable) in place of biscuit. Only recently, there was a major uproar after King Charles attended a royal event in the country, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The menu had listed the iconic biscuit under the dessert section as "Anzac cookies" inviting the wrath of Australians who found it to be "insulting" and "criminal". Oh, and the shape must always be round, so choose your cookie cutters accordingly.
How did it become a national symbol?
Anzac biscuits were created around the 1900s and gained popularity during the First World War. Due to their durability (the biscuits can last two weeks in an airtight container), they were sent to soldiers from Australia and New Zealand serving in Gallipoli by their wives and women's groups as pick-me-ups. Though today, these biscuits have been softened around the edges, the original form gained the reputation of being "bulletproof". The simple mix of rolled oats, flour, sugar, and butter lent a coating of resilience as much as taste to this cultural symbol.
What made it stand out from other biscuit recipes was the sans-eggs formula. In her book, "Anzac Biscuits: The Power and Spirit of a National Everyday," culinary historian Allison Reynolds mentions that during the war, poultry farmers in Australia also pitched in to support fellow countrymen, leading to a shortage of eggs. Due to this, these biscuits were instead bound by the rich amber-colored golden syrup, which went on to become a golden rule for anyone trying to bake these biscuits.
There's room to play
Fortunately, there are a few ingredients you can use without inviting trouble, and add some diversity to the next biscuit brunch. Vegans and those with gluten intolerance can heave a sigh of relief, as any modifications to meet dietary needs aren't considered to be a violation of the law. While you cannot add chocolate or fruit, desiccated coconut is an exception, as it features in several traditional recipes for Anzac biscuits, and is approved by the Aussie Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).
The one area you can go wild with is the texture. If you're someone who likes to add a bit of crunch to your biscuits, add some caster sugar. For those who'd prefer a chewier texture, go generous on the golden syrup, and reduce the cooking time. Adding coconut might also give it a texture similar to that of digestive biscuits. Rest assured, these modifications will keep you off the hook.