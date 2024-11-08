Can Australians Really Go To Jail For Baking Anzac Biscuits Improperly?

Adding an interesting spin to an existing recipe is an itch most people get. But at times, it is best to resist the urge, especially if you are a professional baker trying to get creative with Australia's Anzac biscuits. It might land you in jail for 12 months or with a fine of up to $40,000!

Originally called Soldiers' biscuits, Anzac biscuits hold a special place in the hearts of Australians and have been traditionally associated with commemorating Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day, so, it's best to handle with care.

You might also want to refrain from using the word 'cookie' (Anzac slice or Anzac "bikkies" are acceptable) in place of biscuit. Only recently, there was a major uproar after King Charles attended a royal event in the country, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The menu had listed the iconic biscuit under the dessert section as "Anzac cookies" inviting the wrath of Australians who found it to be "insulting" and "criminal". Oh, and the shape must always be round, so choose your cookie cutters accordingly.