Michael Symon's Favorite Dive Bar Is Nestled Outside An Ohio City

Chef, restaurateur, award-winning cookbook author, and Food Network regular Michael Symon has worked around the country quite a bit. His restaurants include Atlantic City's Angeline at Borgata and Mabel's BBQ in Las Vegas, and Bar Symon, an airport oasis with locations at Pittsburgh International Airport and Dulles. But Symon's hometown is Cleveland, Ohio — and he's still involved in the city's culinary scene. The Takeout spoke with him at Food Network's New York City Wine and Food Festival to learn about Cleveland haunts. Symon's top dive bar? "There's a place in Lakewood, Ohio, outside of Cleveland called Around the Corner, which has been there for a million years," he said.

A good dive needs something to keep you coming back — otherwise, it's just a scuzzy bar. So what's special about Around the Corner? "They actually have great chicken wings and a good beer list," Symon explained. But that's not the only reason he loves the bar: He also cites nostalgia. "I've been going there since I wasn't legal to drink, so I'm going to say Around the Corner," he added.

Let's get the legal liability out of the way: The Takeout does not condone underage drinking, and we're sure Symon doesn't, either! Around the Corner has plenty to offer the under-21 crowd, including a kid's menu, burgers, and buffalo wings. Supposedly, the bar's owner introduced the city to the beloved bar food not long after buffalo wings first hit the food scene.