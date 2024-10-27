The Garlic Hack That Saves You From Bland Salads

When a salad comes to mind, it could go two ways. You could think "bold, flavorful, and healthy" or "dull, bland, and uneventful." If you resonate with the second option, I feel you. It's hard to feel motivated to eat greens, especially at home when there are plenty of other not-as-healthy options. Luckily for you and me, there is a hack to motivate us to grab the salad mix in the back of our fridges — garlic.

Garlic is a long-adorned kitchen ingredient that has found its way into many unexpected dishes to provide balance and flavor. So, pairing it with a salad makes complete sense. Also, garlic is easy to find in your local grocery store, and despite the rising food costs, it is very cost-effective, too. Once you're ready to make your salad, take a ½ clove of raw garlic, rub it on the inside of your salad bowl of choice, and voilá! Your once bland salad is a vivacious, flavorful bed of greens that took no extra time or fuss.