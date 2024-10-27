The Garlic Hack That Saves You From Bland Salads
When a salad comes to mind, it could go two ways. You could think "bold, flavorful, and healthy" or "dull, bland, and uneventful." If you resonate with the second option, I feel you. It's hard to feel motivated to eat greens, especially at home when there are plenty of other not-as-healthy options. Luckily for you and me, there is a hack to motivate us to grab the salad mix in the back of our fridges — garlic.
Garlic is a long-adorned kitchen ingredient that has found its way into many unexpected dishes to provide balance and flavor. So, pairing it with a salad makes complete sense. Also, garlic is easy to find in your local grocery store, and despite the rising food costs, it is very cost-effective, too. Once you're ready to make your salad, take a ½ clove of raw garlic, rub it on the inside of your salad bowl of choice, and voilá! Your once bland salad is a vivacious, flavorful bed of greens that took no extra time or fuss.
Additional ingredients to try in your next salad
Lettuce is universal and pairs with just about any type of vegetable, fruit, protein, or dressing. Creating a delicious salad can be experimental and a little fun, so here are a few other ingredients to try in your next at-home salad at minimal cost. Who knows? Next, you might toss those expired salad dressings in your fridge and make your own.
If you crave a more savory, rustic salad, try roasting Brussels sprouts to add a bold and different texture to your plate. With a little balsamic, these two ingredients take a bland salad to the next level. If you're into spicy dishes, my personal favorite is tossing leftover chicken or "chicken" veggie patties in buffalo sauce, slicing it up, and mixing it with my leafy greens. To top it off, try adding some bleu cheese crumbles and diced carrots; it (almost) tastes just as good as a plate of spicy chicken wings at the dive bar down the street!