The Thanksgiving-Themed Shot That Involves Drinking Gravy
While gravy seems to be a standard part of the Thanksgiving dinner, it doesn't make the list of most popular sides, but that may be because it's more of a condiment than a standalone. Still, some people really do seem to love the stuff. How much of a gravy fan do you have to be to want to drink a shot of it, though? And would adding booze make it better or worse? Well, one restaurant, at least, has been inducing people to pay for the privilege since 2015: the Edmund's Oast Brewing Company in Charleston, South Carolina.
The bartenders at Edmund's Oast weren't the first to dream up gravy shots, though, since Urban Dictionary has an entry for this term that dates back to 2009 (a time when fat-washed cocktails were still considered hip). Despite that website's reputation, the definition given isn't an R-rated one but instead describes a drink made by blending gravy with booze. By 2017, Wild Turkey was promoting something it called a "gravyback," which consisted of a shot of bourbon followed by a gravy chaser. The following January, KFC in the U.K. began selling three different gravy-based cocktails. (Overseas KFCs sell booze? Who knew?)
How to make gravy shots and other drinks
To make a gravy shot Edmund's Oast-style, mix some bourbon into your gravy until it's a drinkable consistency, then serve it up in a shot glass rimmed with brown sugar and herbs. The choice of herb is up to you, but KFC's nearly identical Southern Twist calls for parsley and adds a bit of black pepper. For the less formal gravyback, however, drink your booze straight from the bottle, then slug the gravy right out of the gravy boat (and expect to be yelled at by thoroughly grossed-out dinner guests). While the aforementioned drinks are made with bourbon, feel free to use blended whiskey, brandy, tequila, or any other booze that you feel would pair well with the taste of fat and flour.
If gravy shots sound more suitable for a frat party than Thanksgiving dinner, you could always go with gravy cocktails. KFC's Finger-Lickin' Sour starts with gravy-infused mezcal made by combining one part of the former with four of the latter, then freezing the mixture for a few hours before straining it. The resulting liquid is then shaken with a small amount of lemon juice, a splash of cherry liqueur, a spoonful of marmalade, a sprinkling of salt and pepper, and an egg white. For a pre or post-Thanksgiving brunch, stir some gravy into a bloody Mary to turn it into a gravy Mary. KFC used to garnish theirs with popcorn chicken, but a whole turkey wing would be cute. If ridiculously OTT is more your style, you can always try squeezing an entire leg into the glass.