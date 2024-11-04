The Thanksgiving-Themed Shot That Involves Drinking Gravy

While gravy seems to be a standard part of the Thanksgiving dinner, it doesn't make the list of most popular sides, but that may be because it's more of a condiment than a standalone. Still, some people really do seem to love the stuff. How much of a gravy fan do you have to be to want to drink a shot of it, though? And would adding booze make it better or worse? Well, one restaurant, at least, has been inducing people to pay for the privilege since 2015: the Edmund's Oast Brewing Company in Charleston, South Carolina.

The bartenders at Edmund's Oast weren't the first to dream up gravy shots, though, since Urban Dictionary has an entry for this term that dates back to 2009 (a time when fat-washed cocktails were still considered hip). Despite that website's reputation, the definition given isn't an R-rated one but instead describes a drink made by blending gravy with booze. By 2017, Wild Turkey was promoting something it called a "gravyback," which consisted of a shot of bourbon followed by a gravy chaser. The following January, KFC in the U.K. began selling three different gravy-based cocktails. (Overseas KFCs sell booze? Who knew?)